Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - World Wide Inc. (the "Company" or "World Wide") announces that effective immediately, Stewart Wright, Gordon Wilton and John Sadowski have resigned as directors of the Company, and Stewart Wright has tendered his resignation as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Yaron Conforti, Jesse Kaplan and Harry Bregman were appointed as directors of the Company to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations. Yaron Conforti was appointed to the offices of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank the outgoing board and management team of the Company.

Mr. Conforti is the principal of Emmarentia Capital Corp., a private company engaged in principal investments and advisory services for venture-stage companies. Mr. Conforti specializes in capital raising, M&A and business development for private and public companies. He previously served in senior roles at Canadian investment banks and in CEO, CFO and corporate director roles for publicly traded companies in various sectors.

Mr. Bregman is an experienced capital markets professional currently focused on managing private investments.

Jesse Kaplan, CFA is an investment banker at First Republic Capital Corporation. He is also the Managing director of Seek Capital Management, an active investor in exciting growth company opportunities. His career has focused on advising and investing in early stage growth companies, primarily in the small cap Canadian public area. This has included extensive work helping companies through the process of going public in both Canada and the United States. Jesse was previously a senior analyst at Harborview Advisors LLC, a New York based investment firm and Palladium Capital Advisors, LLC, a NASD member investment bank. He has sat on the boards of a number of public and private companies in Canada. Jesse holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WORLD WIDE INC.

"Yaron Conforti"

Yaron Conforti

CEO, CFO, Secretary and Director

(416) 716-8181

Cautionary Statement and Forward Looking Information: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.