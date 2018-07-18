Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four content marketing trends that will rule in 2018.

Being a marketing professional is no easy job. It requires building an understanding of the new platforms, their impact on customer engagement, and staying on top of new developments. Content marketing is one such tool that can help marketing professionals boost customer engagement. Understanding search engine changes, building a compelling content plan, and using new platforms to boost the visibility is one of the best ways to win the favor of customers.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "New content marketing trends have brought to the limelight some top marketing tools that can be used to better engage and interact with customers."

Content marketing trends that will rule in 2018

Video is one of the most prevalent content marketing trends for this year. Marketers have been swearing by this technique for the past few years, and the results have been extraordinary. Facebook and YouTube videos are the best platforms for organizations to experiment with video content. You no longer need an exclusive camera or high-tech editing software to make a professional-looking video. All you need is a smartphone, a phone tripod, and a social media account. At present, there are tools available which use AI to help you edit and market videos in just minutes. Interactive storytelling: Present-day customs are extremely influenced by the 'story' culture. Marketers have now come to understand the power of interactive storytelling. Innovative content marketing trends like interactive storytelling build deeper connections with your audience. It builds brand reputation and involves users in a meaningful relationship with the company. The content used to entice customers through storytelling must have three integral elements message, emotion, and morale. Request for a proposal to know more about the four content marketing trends that will rule in 2018.

