New Age Beverages Corporation Rolls Out Marley Cold Brew to Major Retailers and Distributors Across the U.S.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverage company, today announced the rollout of its Marley Cold Brew Coffee to major retail and distribution partners nationally with major retail partners in the East, Southwest and Midwest parts of the country including distribution with a prominent national convenience chain.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Marley Cold Brew is the latest addition to a completely reengineered Marley portfolio. All-new Marley brand identity expanding into major grocery and convenience stores nationally

Marley Cold Brew, made with authentic Jamaican Coffee, has a consumer preferred taste vs. other more acidic and bitter cold brews, and has 50% fewer calories than other Cold Brews

Jay Barrow, Chief Brand Officer at New Age commented, "The rollout of Marley Cold Brew is a huge benchmark in what has become a complete transformation of the Marley brand since its acquisition last year. The brand is now completely rebuilt with an identity and iconography that resonates with the more than 70 million loyal Marley Facebook followers. The talent and capabilities behind the Marley brand are extensive, and this is only the beginning of what will become a very impactful brand-building campaign."

From 2015 to 2017, RTD Cold Brew Coffee grew 460% representing a significant opportunity for the Marley brand, given its relevance and equity already established in the coffee space. Similar to other brands in the New Age portfolio, Marley Cold Brew Coffee is a healthy alternative to other cold brew brands. Marley Cold Brew has 50% lower sugar than many other Cold Brews and the lowest total calories of any major Cold Brew. Of the 83% of adults who drink coffee at home, over half of them consume it in the form of bottles or cans. Brewed with authentic Jamaican Coffee, the Marley Cold Brew blend has a preferred flavor profile with low acidity and no bitterness. Created with an industry-leading 18 month shelf life and requiring no refrigeration, Marley Cold Brew is developing a strong presence in ambient beverage sections, in dedicated off-the-shelf elegant wood displays, as well as in refrigerated sets.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer noted, "We recently financed the Company to be able to produce these new products just to keep up with growing demand. We are excited to see the response from retailers, distributors, and consumers on the new initiatives. We acquired the Marley beverage portfolio with a clear vision, and it's exciting to see our investment pay off with the revenue growth opportunities we always knew were there. We are finalizing our permanent financing now that remains on track to be completed in July, and this will enable us to further and fully invest behind the Marley Brands and the rest of the healthieralternatives within the New Age portfolio."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $1,023 Trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 57th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Counsel

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@Liolios.com

New Age Beverages Corporation

Chuck Ence, CFO

303-289-8655

Cence@newagebev.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation