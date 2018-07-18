The "UK Home Improvement 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the housing market sluggish and disposable income squeezed, UK consumers remain reluctant to spend on home improvement. This report profiles the sector's key retailers, both established and up-and-coming to see how they are meeting these challenges.

Through in-depth consumer and company data, the report looks at the major Home Improvement categories, with a particular emphasis on Flooring, DIY and Gardening, to see which are performing and which are struggling and why this might be the case.

Key Topics Covered

Overall Summary Market Summary Market Background Home Improvement Sales by Year Home Improvement Sales by Quarter Enthusiasm for DIY Gardening by Month Annual Market Shares for Home Improvement Key Retailer Profiles B&Q B&Q Retailer Summary B&Q Sales Mix Purchasing from B&Q by Category Demographic Why Consumers Didn't Shop at B&Q by Category Changes Consumers Have Noticed at B&Q Wickes Wickes Retailer Summary Wickes Sales Mix Purchasing from Wickes Category Demographic Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Wickes by Category Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Wickes Homebase/Bunnings Homebase/Bunnings Retailer Summary Homebase/Bunnings Sales Mix Purchasing from Homebase by Cat. Demographic Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Homebase by Cat. Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Homebase Flooring Flooring Sales by Year Flooring Category Sales by Year Flooring Category Sales YoY Growth Flooring Sales by Quarter Who Purchased Flooring by Demographic Annual Market Shares for Flooring Flooring Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience How Customers Choose a Flooring Retailer Decorative DIY Decorative DIY Sales by Year Decorative DIY Category Sales by Year Decorative DIY Category Sales YoY Growth Decorative DIY Sales by Quarter Who Purchased Decorative DIY by Demographic Annual Market Shares for Decorative DIY Dec. DIY Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience How Customers Choose a Dec. DIY Retailer DIY Tools DIY Tools Sales by Year DIY Tools Category Sales by Year DIY Tools Category Sales YoY Growth DIY Tools Sales by Quarter Who Purchased DIY Tools by Demographic Annual Market Shares for DIY Tools DIY Tools Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer Garden Outdoor Garden Outdoor Sales by Year Garden Outdoor Category Sales by Year Garden Outdoor Category Sales YoY Growth Garden Outdoor Sales by Quarter Who Purchased G&O by Demographic Annual Market Shares for Garden Outdoor Annual Market Shares for Garden Outdoor Pt. 2 G&O Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer Quarterly Market Shares Home Improvement Flooring Decorative DIY DIY Tools Garden Outdoor Appendix

Companies Featured

