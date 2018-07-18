sprite-preloader
Helena Andreas Appointed SVP Brand, Communications and Public Relations of Securitas AB

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Helena Andreas has been appointed Senior Vice President Brand, Communications and Public Relations of Securitas AB. She succeeds Gisela Lindstrand, who as previously announced left Securitas in May 2018.

Since June 2014, Helena Andreas has been Head of Group Marketing and Communications at Nordea with overall responsibility for the Nordea Group's customer insight, branding, marketing, communication and sustainability activities.

Before joining Nordea, Helena held several senior positions with the listed companies Vodafone and Tesco while based in London between 2005 and 2014. Prior to this, she was a consultant at Accenture in Stockholm. Helena has a MSc in Engineering Physics from Lund University and an MBA from INSEAD France/Singapore.

Helena Andreas will assume this position on Feb 1, 2019. She will be a member of Securitas Group Management.

This press release is also available at www.securitas.com

Information:

Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, Securitas AB, mobile +46-76-116-7443, or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/securitas/r/helena-andreas-appointed-svp-brand--communications-and-public-relations-of-securitas-ab,c2577741

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/2577741/880313.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire