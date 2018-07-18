Helena Andreas Appointed SVP Brand, Communications and Public Relations of Securitas AB

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Helena Andreas has been appointed Senior Vice President Brand, Communications and Public Relations of Securitas AB. She succeeds Gisela Lindstrand, who as previously announced left Securitas in May 2018.

Since June 2014, Helena Andreas has been Head of Group Marketing and Communications at Nordea with overall responsibility for the Nordea Group's customer insight, branding, marketing, communication and sustainability activities.

Before joining Nordea, Helena held several senior positions with the listed companies Vodafone and Tesco while based in London between 2005 and 2014. Prior to this, she was a consultant at Accenture in Stockholm. Helena has a MSc in Engineering Physics from Lund University and an MBA from INSEAD France/Singapore.

Helena Andreas will assume this position on Feb 1, 2019. She will be a member of Securitas Group Management.

