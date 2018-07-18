Capita plc

Directorate Change

Capita plc ("Capita" or the "Company") announces that Nick Greatorex has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer. Nick will remain with the Company and assist with an orderly transition over the coming months.

A search for a new CFO is underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Jon Lewis, CEO of Capita, said: "The Board recognises the significant contribution that Nick has made during a period of change for the Company. On a personal level, I would like to record my thanks for the invaluable support Nick has given me since I joined Capita in December 2017."

Capita will announce its half year results and an update on its transformation programme on 1 August.

Notes for editors

Nick Greatorex was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 1 March 2015. He served as interim CEO from 15 September 2017 until 30 November 2017. Full details of Nick's remuneration arrangements will be disclosed on the Company's website in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 in due course.

Capita is a leading UK provider of technology enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. Operating across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: www.capita.com

This announcement contains inside information.

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.