

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and four customers have signed commitments for a total of 93 737 MAX airplanes, including a carrier that has committed to 40 of the high-capacity version of the MAX 8 airplane. The commitments, valued at nearly $11 billion at current list prices, were announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The agreements will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website when they have been finalized. The four unidentified customers hail from the airline and airplane leasing industries.



According to the Boeing 2018 Commercial Market Outlook released this week, airlines will need 31,360 new single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 MAX, over the next 20 years. That represents a 6-percent increase over last year's forecast. Analysts say the demand is fueled by the success of low-cost carriers and a big requirement for single-aisle jets for growth and replacement.



