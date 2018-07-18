Seaborn Networks: Telecom Argentina's landing station and backhaul are selected for ARBR submarine cable system between Argentina & Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and BOSTON, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecom Argentina S.A. ("Telecom Argentina") (BASE:TECO2) (NYSE:TEO), one of Argentina's leading telecommunications companies, Grupo Werthein, a preeminent Argentine investment holding company with a track record of significant telecommunications holdings, and Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn"), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, announced today that the ARBR submarine cable system between Argentina and Brazil ("ARBR") will be landing in Telecom Argentina's cable landing station in Las Toninas, Argentina. In addition, Telecom Argentina shall provide ARBR with dark fiber on a backhaul route between Las Toninas and Buenos Aires, as well as point of presence (POP) space in Buenos Aires.

ARBR is a new fiber optic submarine cable system developed by Seaborn and co-owned by Seaborn's Seabras Group together with The Werthein Group, a preeminent Argentine investment holding company with a track record of significant telecommunications holdings. ARBR's Brazil landing will be in Seaborn's existing Seabras-1 cable landing station in Praia Grande, Brazil, thereby enabling direct onward connectivity to New York on the fully operational Seabras-1.

"The landing station, backhaul and POP to be provided by Telecom Argentina are perfect complements to our ARBR and Seabras-1 systems, enabling customers on ARBR to benefit from the most modern and direct route between Buenos Aires and New York," said Larry Schwartz, Chairman & CEO of Seaborn Networks.

"ARBR represents an ideal combination of local ownership with an independent operator to open up Argentina's telecommunications market to the world," said Dario Werthein of Grupo Werthein.

Construction of the ARBR cable is scheduled to commence in 2018 and to be completed in 2019.

Telecom Argentina is one of the Argentina's leading telecommunication companies that was born from the union of two large Argentine companies: Telecom and Cablevisión. This new company keeps transforming the digital experience of its customers by offering a secure, flexible and dynamic service, in different kind of devices, with fixed and mobile high-speed connections, through an integrated content platform. With a strategic plan focused on the deployment of state-of-the-art technology and unified systems, the Company is investing US$ 5,000 million between 2018 and 2020 to consolidate a better and more sustainable infrastructure. Through its commercial brands, Telecom Argentina offers fixed and mobile telephony, data transmission, pay television and Internet services for individuals, companies and governments throughout the country. Telecom also offers mobile service in Paraguay and pay television in Uruguay.

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo - New York, ARBR between São Paulo - Buenos Aires (RFS H1 2019) and SABR between Brazil - Cape Town, South Africa (RFS H1 2020). Seabras-1 is the only direct POP-to-POP network between São Paulo and New York. For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com (http://www.seabornnetworks.com/).

Grupo Werthein is one of the largest business groups in Argentina, with investments in numerous industries such as Telecommunications, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Agro-Industry, Energy and Wine. For 107 years, Grupo Werthein have been building companies, contributing to Argentina's development and working to build a better future. For additional information, see www.grupowerthein.com (http://www.grupowerthein.com/).