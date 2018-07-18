

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) is planning to introduce a foldable-screen smartphone early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Samsung prototype, which bears the internal code name 'Winner,' features a screen that measures about 7 inches diagonally, roughly the size of a smaller tablet, the report said.



The screen can be folded in half, like a wallet. When folded, the exterior of the phone boasts a small display bar on the front and cameras in the back, the Journal reported.



The report noted that the initial rollout would be on a smaller scale, targeting specific markets like mobile gamers. If successful, it would pave the way for a broader commercial debut in the second half of 2019.



That follows a playbook that Samsung has used in the past, most notably with curved-screen smartphones, which it first released in limited quantities in 2014 before rolling them out to the mass market.



The device wouldn't be expected to be a big seller right away. But Samsung wants to be the first company to produce a foldable-screen phone, which could be the most significant leap in smartphones in several years, the report said.



The timing and final design could still change, though the project has taken on a greater sense of urgency in recent months, with senior Samsung executives making it one of the company's top priorities, the report said.



