Rokiskio suris AB, Pramones str. 3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2018-07-18 17:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the information system update in order to comply with the newly issued legal documents, the Group's consolidated financial statements for six months 2018 and the half year report will be announced on August 31, 2018. Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2018 will be announced as follows: April Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2017 4th August Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the 31st year 2018 and a half year report Dalius Trumpa Deputy CEO +370 458 55200