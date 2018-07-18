Customer Engagement Solutions Market Worth 23.19 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 14.08 billion in 2018 to USD 23.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 69 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Customer Engagement Solutions Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-engagement-solutions-market-119293967.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of customer engagement solutions to reduce customer churn rate and increasing use of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms.

Based on component, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the Customer Engagement Solutions Market in 2018.

Based on component, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the Customer Engagement Solutions Market in 2018, as enterprises are deploying customer engagement solutions to empower customers with highly connected personalized experiences across a wide range of physical, mobile, and web-based touchpoints.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=119293967

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment of the Customer Engagement Solutions Market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023 as compared to the large enterprises segment. The growth of the small & medium enterprises segment can be attributed to the requirement of customer engagement solutions that can help organizations optimize their business processes.

North America is estimated to lead the Customer Engagement Solutions Market in 2018.

North America is estimated to lead the Customer Engagement Solutions Market in 2018. The growth of the North America Customer Engagement Solutions Market is primarily driven by the presence of various key market players such as IBM, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Oracle, Salesforce, and Verint Systems in this region. Customer engagement solutions have gained wide acceptance in the US, as the country has been the earliest adopter of Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC) technologies.

Key players operating in the Customer Engagement Solutions Market include Aspect Software (US), Avaya (US), Calabrio (US), Genesys (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Nuance Communications (US), OpenText (Canada), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), Pitney Bowes (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), ServiceNow (US), Verint Systems (US), Zendesk (US), eGain Corporation (US), BPMonline (US), CRMnext (India), Eptica (France), Freshworks (US), IFS-mplsystems (UK), Lithium Technologies (US), and SugarCRM (US).

Know more about the Customer Engagement Solutions Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-engagement-solutions-market-119293967.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/customer-engagement-solutions-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets