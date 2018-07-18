Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Oryzon Genomics (ORY) 18-Jul-2018 / 16:01 GMT/BST London, UK, 18 July 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Oryzon Genomics (ORY)* The next year is shaping up to be transformative for Oryzon with two data readouts from Phase IIa trials with ORY-2001 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). In addition, an innovative design basket trial with ORY-2001 in several neuropsychiatric disorders may also deliver first results next year. Oryzon is resuming the development of ORY-1001 in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). While Roche's departure was a setback in 2017, the stars started to align again after the Biogen Abeta antibody data provided a much-needed boost for AD research industry and indirectly for Oryzon's ORY-2001. Furthermore, a fundamental study published in Cell described the potential of LSD1 inhibition in immunooncology setting adding a new dimension to ORY-1001's potential. We value Oryzon at EUR328m or EUR9.6/share (vs EUR9.4/share). We have marginally increased our valuation of Oryzon to EUR328m or EUR9.6/share from EUR322m or EUR9.4/share due to rolling our model forward. Our estimates and valuation assumptions remain unchanged. The key catalysts in the near term are the results from the Phase IIa trials in AD and MS and the basket trial with ORY-2001. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 Alice Nettleton, +44 (0)20 3681 2527 *healthcare@edisongroup.com* Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 705969 18-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=235d5b3ce802bec16a16e47c5a60a126&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=705969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

