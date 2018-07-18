Water Direct Launches Online Purchase for Aqube - The Easy, Eco-friendly Site Drinking Water Solution

ESSEX, England, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Water Direct has announced the launch of an online shop for its latest drinking water supply initiative. Designed for any site or event that requires quality assured drinking water, the unique 1,000 litre Aqube has been created to adapt to the challenges faced by sites and event organisers.

The events industry alone makes up 35% of the UK's visitor economy and Eventbrite's Pulse Event Industry Report revealed that 67% of organisers expect growth on 2017, while 69% won't see a budget increase. With over 85 million people attending events each year and 7,000 of them being located outdoors, access to quality drinking water is a requisite. Until now, water bowsers, static tank hire or pre-bottled water were the only options for site or short-term water supply, with logistic and commercial challenges for organisers, as Water Direct's Sven Parris explains.

"The UK hosts more than seven thousand outdoor events every year, which is still a fraction of the size of the events market," says Sven. "Every event has one common need; water. In developing Aqube, Water Direct looked at every aspect, from convenience and cost to carbon footprint. Aqube delivers a cost-effective, accessible solution that is fully recyclable, with the capacity to deliver thousands of litres of drinking quality water to any event with no need for plastic bottles and a fully recyclable design that delivers a greatly reduced carbon footprint."

The unique 1,000 litre Aqube is a convenient, economical and recyclable drinking water supply ideally suited to sites and events that require a one-off delivery of quality assured drinking water.

The wooden pallet base, cardboard packaging and plastic liner are all fully recyclable; after the water inside has been used, users simply break down the container and recycle locally. The Aqube can be delivered anywhere in mainland UK in 48-hours and is available with a range of couplings and attachments including a foot pump and hose. Each unit comes complete with a versatile tap kit with Hozelock fittings included as standard.

For event organisers working to constrained budgets, the Aqube can be much more cost-effective than a water bowser or static tank hire for short term requirements, as the installation and collection costs associated with rental solutions are not incurred.

Water Direct's Sven Parris concludes, "Aqube has been designed as a scalable solution, from the delivery of a thousand-litre provision for small sites to multi location water points for large events. It ticks every box, from cost to convenience, and is people and planet friendly. The ability to order and pay online makes the process even easier for event organisers."

To find out more about the Aqube and buy online for £379 + vat visit http://www.aqube.co.uk

About Water Direct

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 22 years. In 2017 alone they delivered over 50 million litres of water to their customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest adopters of continuity planning, achieving ISO 22301:2012 by developing contingency planning for water loss.

www.water-direct.co.uk

