8 th consecutive quarter of growth

+8% growth in Product sales and +40% in Services sales in Q2 at constant currency

Further buoyant sales momentum in China (+31%) and the United States (+27%) at constant currency

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext, FR0010526814 SSI PEA-PME eligible), the highly-innovative ultrasound company, today announces its sales for the second quarter and first half of 2018.

Michèle Lesieur, CEO and President of SuperSonic Imagine's board, comments: "We are pleased with this second quarter of 2018, which confirms SuperSonic Imagine's positive international sales momentum, notably in China and the United States, where we have seen a resumption in buoyant growth. These good results have enabled us to post an 8th straight quarter of growth, even though sales in France were temporarily restricted by the launch of a new call for tenders by the UGAP. Following the disclosing of our new AixPlorer Mach 30 platform at the end of April and the granting of 510K clearance by the American FDA in June and CE marking in Europe in July, from the third quarter we are now entering the production and commercial ramp up phase. At the same time, sales of our Services are continuing to record substantial growth, the result of our ability to expand our installed base quarter after quarter. Fueled by this first half performance and the launch of our new platform, we remain confident that we will achieve operating profitability EBITDA by 2019

In thousands of euros Sales 2018 2017 Change Products 4,213 3,908 +8% % of total sales 84% 86% Services 0,817 0,619 +32% % of total sales 16% 14% 1st quarter sales 5,030 4,527 +11% Products 5,274 5,122 +3% % of total sales 86% 89% Services 0,877 0,642 +36% % of total sales 14% 11% 2nd quarter sales 6,150 5,764 +7% Products 9,487 9,030 +5% % of total sales 85% 88% Services 1,693 1,262 +34% % of total sales 15% 12% 1st half sales 11,180 10,291 +9%

Audited data

Sales for the 2nd quarter of 2018

SuperSonic Imagine is continuing its growth momentum with this 8thstraight quarter of sales growth. In the 2nd quarter of 2018. The Company generated sales of €6,150 thousand, up +7% compared with the 2nd quarter of 2017 (+11% at constant currency).

Product sales increased +3% to €5,274 thousand (from €5,122 thousand in Q2 2017). Services sales, which accounted for 14% of total quarterly sales, recorded a buoyant increase to €877 thousand versus €642 thousand in Q2 2017, an increase of +36% (+40% at constant currency).

Over the quarter, China and the USA generated growth of +21% to €2.4 million and +20% to €803 thousand respectively (+31% and +27% at constant currency). Over the quarter, sales in France totaled €718 thousand. This cyclical decrease follows the launch of a new call for tenders by the Union des Groupements d'Achats Publics (UGAP), France's leading central public purchasing office for public hospitals, whose ultrasound orders were momentarily frozen in the 2nd quarter. Note that all three regions, EMEA, Asia and the Americas, recorded growth over the quarter, with sales increasing by +3% to €2.6 million, +6% to €2.7 million (+14% at constant currency) and +23% to €0.8 million (+30% at constant currency) respectively.

Sales for the 1st half of 2018

Over the first six months of the year, SuperSonic Imagine generated sales of €11,180 thousand, giving growth of +9% over the half (+15% at constant currency). Product sales totaled €9,487 thousand, giving growth of +5% (+11% at constant currency) whilst sales of Services jumped +34% to €1,693 thousand (+40% at constant currency).

During the first half, at constant currency, China continued its buoyant growth (+51%), followed by the United States (+23%). Globally, sales in Asia and the Americas grew by +34% and +24% respectively at constant currency. The EMEA zone slipped back -4% as a result of the temporary fall in sales in France. Excluding France, the EMEA zone recorded solid growth of +22% in the first half of the year.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), Supersonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer, which uses UltraFast technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu and Needle PL.US. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The UltraFast Doppler combines colour flow imaging and pulsed wave Doppler into one simple test, providing physicians with the results of both simultaneously, therefore enhancing the efficiency. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext, symbol: SSI).

