David Crosby Announces Intent to License His Name to the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Crosby, co-founder of two of the most successful bands in history (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and The Byrds) today announced he is seeking a licensing relationship with a national or global Cannabis company. This opportunity would include the exclusive license of his iconic name and marks for use worldwide.

Mr. Crosby suggests calling the brand "MIGHTY CROZ" because his friends, colleagues and fans call him "Croz", but specific naming and packaging will be determined in consultation with the selected Cannabis company. Mr. Crosby will actively advise the selected Cannabis company in developing and marketing the brand.

"People have been asking me to do a quality Cannabis brand and with legalization expanding, now is the right time," said David Crosby from his ranch in California.

"Our first priority is partnering with a leading Cannabis company," continued Mr. Crosby.

"When Croz and I first started speaking about the Mighty Croz idea, I was certain it would have broad appeal. After all, David Crosby is known for knowing a thing or two about quality cannabis," said entrepreneur and Mighty Croz co-creator Steven Sponder.

Cannabis companies interested in exploring this opportunity should contact Steven Sponder at steven@mightycroz.com and Donald Belovich of Stikeman Elliott LLP at dbelovich@stikeman.com (mailto:dbelovich@stikeman.com). Licensing will only be done in accordance with all applicable laws.

Media interview requests to email media@mightycroz.com (mailto:media@mightycroz.com).

A website has been setup at www.mightycroz.com (http://www.mightycroz.com/).

ABOUT DAVID CROSBY: Singer-songwriter, globally-recognized music industry icon, author, celebrity and activist David Crosby is known to millions worldwide as "the voice of a generation". As a founding member of two of the most successful rock bands ever - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - as well as The Byrds, David Crosby has sold over 35 million albums and has twice been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With a global fan base in the tens of millions, David Crosby has remained at the forefront of music and social change for over five decades. His music career is as vibrant as ever with four new albums in the last four years and an international concert tour. As a lifelong supporter of cannabis legalization, David Crosby epitomizes the cannabis culture.