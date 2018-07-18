ECA: ECA Group awarded two contracts totalling close to EUR 9 million for the supply of specific equipment to the Defence sector

ECA Group has been awarded two contracts for a total amount of close to €9 million for the supply of a specific equipment to a client in the Defence sector. They follow another contract awarded to the Group by the same client at the beginning of the decay.

The execution of these contracts will start in 2018 with a firm tranche nearing €2 million for the design and approval of technical requirements. Following the approval, a conditional tranche of approximately €7 million will be executed in 2019.

ECA Group regularly supplies specific equipment using the multidisciplinary skills of its robotics, electronics and safety engineering departments for aeronautics or nuclear industries.

These new contracts illustrate ECA Group's ability to offer tailor-made solutions and win such contracts in the Defense field.

Recognized for its expertise in robotics, automation systems, simulation and industrial processes, the ECA Group has been developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments since 1936. Its product offering is designed for an international client base that is demanding, both in terms of safety and effectiveness. The Group's main markets are in the defense, maritime, aeronautics, simulation, industrial and energy sectors.

In 2017, the Group reported revenue of €112109.3 million across its three divisions: Robotics, Aerospace and Simulation.



The ECA Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.



The ECA Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

ISIN Code: FR0010099515

Ticker Code: ECASA - Bloomberg Code: ECASA:FP



