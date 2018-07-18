

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest gains. The markets benefitted from the weakening of both the Euro and the British pound against the dollar.



The dollar has strengthened after the upbeat tone conveyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his testimony before Congress yesterday. Traders are also keeping a close eye on Powell's second day of testimony today, before the House Financial Services Committee.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.54 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.76 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.77 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.82 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.46 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.65 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.29 percent.



In Frankfurt, Software AG dropped 6.37 percent. The company confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a 4 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant currencies.



In London, Smiths Group sank 7.09 percent. The engineering company warned that it expects a 2 percent drop in full-year revenue at its medical division.



Premier Foods tumbled 4.75 percent after announcing it is considering selling some brands as part of turnaround plans.



Water company Severn Trent fell 0.74 percent after reporting a drop in fiscal 2018 pretax profit.



easyJet rallied 2.24 percent after lifting its FY18 profit view. Novartis climbed 3.15 percent in Zurich. The drug major reiterated its FY18 outlook after reporting a surge in Q2 profit.



Telecommunications equipment company Ericsson soared 8.52 percent in Stockholm after it swung to a modest operating profit and pledged to deliver an operating margin of 10 percent by 2020.



Electrolux gained 2.17 percent after its second-quarter net income declined to 517 million Swedish kronor from 1.29 billion kronor in the year-ago quarter, due to provisions related to a French competition probe.



ASML Holding jumped 8.14 percent in Amsterdam as its Q2 profit topped forecasts.



Danish lender Danske Bank tumbled 9.12 percent in Copenhagen after warning its 2018 earnings will be at the lower end of its previous guidance.



Euro area annual inflation accelerated in June, exceeding the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent', final data from Eurostat confirmed Wednesday.



The annual inflation rate rose to 2 percent from 1.9 percent in May, in line with the flash estimate release on June 29.



Eurozone's construction output growth improved for a third straight month, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Construction output rose 1.8 percent year-on-year after a 1.2 percent increase in April. Output climbed for a third straight month after stagnation in February.



UK inflation remained stable for the second straight month in June, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, the inflation was expected to accelerate to 2.6 percent.



UK house prices rose at their slowest pace in nearly five years during May, latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



Average house prices rose 3 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent increase in April.



After reporting a sharp increase in new residential construction in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a much steeper than expected pullback in housing starts in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said housing starts plunged by 12.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.173 million in June after jumping by 4.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.337 million in May.



Economists had expected housing starts to drop by 2.2 percent to a rate of 1.320 million from the 1.350 million originally reported for the previous month.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also fell by 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.273 million in June after tumbling by 4.6 percent to a rate of 1.301 million in May.



The continued decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected building permits to climb to an annual rate of 1.330 million.



