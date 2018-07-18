

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla CEO and Founder Elon Musk on Wednesday issued an apology to a British cave diver, who helped in the rescue of trapped Thai soccer team last week, for calling him 'pedo guy,'



In couple of tweets, Musk said his 'words were spoken in anger' when he called British diver Vernon Unsworth a pedophile. The tweet, which has been deleted now, had sparked huge backlash in the social media and Unsworth also had said he is considering to sue Musk.



'As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader,' Musk tweeted.



'Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone.'



The controversy between Musk and Unsworth began when the diver called Musk's attempt to help rescue the school boys from the cave as a PR stunt. He also said that the 'kid-size submarine,' which Musk built for the rescue operation, 'had absolutely no chance of working.' He can 'stick his submarine where it hurts,' Unsworth said.



Musk and his team of engineers at SpaceX and The Boring Co. designed a craft to help rescue 12 boys and their coach who were trapped in a cave since June 23 due to flood. They were safely rescued last week.



Musk then tweeted that he 'Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves. Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great.'



'Water level was actually very low . you could literally have swum to Cave 5 with no gear, which is obv how the kids got in. If not true, then I challenge this dude to show final rescue video.'



He then added: 'You know what, don't bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX