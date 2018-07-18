Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. Lakefield Marketing Corporation (the "Company") announces that William Urseth, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Company owns 3,000,000 common shares of the Company through Capital Corporation of Minnesota, a corporation which he controls, at a price of Cdn $0.10, acquired on November 29, 2001 by way of a private placement. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Urseth held directly and indirectly NIL common shares of the Company. He is now the beneficial owner, and exercises control over a total of 3,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 10.17% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Urseth and Capital Corporation of Minnesota hold these shares for investment purposes only.

A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to NI 62-103 may be obtained on www.sedar.com.

Contact:

Dominique Monardo

President

Lakefield Marketing Corporation

416-704-7224

dmonardo@rogers.com