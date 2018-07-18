

Downing FOUR VCT plc 18 July 2018 LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Issue of Equity - Correction



CORRECTION: The announcement released at 17:24 by the Company on 18 July 2018 contained an error in the statement of the date on which the Healthcare Shares were allotted. The correct date of allotment is the 18 July 2018 (and not 5 April 2018 as originally stated). The full corrected text of the announcement is as follows.



The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 18 July 2018 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each ('Generalist Shares') pursuant to the Top-Up Offer for Subscription dated 17 July 2018 ('Generalist Top-Up Offer') as follows:



215,625 Generalist Shares at an average price of 99.25p.



The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc further announce an allotment on 18 July 2018 of Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ('Healthcare Shares') pursuant to the Top-Up Offer for Subscription dated 4 April 2018 ('Healthcare Top-Up Offer') as follows:



65,766 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 97.82p.



Application for all shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 24 July 2018.



Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475



DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 0.1 pence each



DP2011 General A Shares of 0.1 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 pence each



DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 of 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Structured A Shares of 0.1 12,572,817 113 1,420,728,321 pence each



DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence 11,192,136 750 8,394,102,000 each



Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 38,492,154 1,146 44,112,008,484



Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 15,138,059 1,146 17,348,215,901



Total voting rights 86,304,388,396



