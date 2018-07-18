The "Cutsize Paper Monitor: Demand, Trade, Imports, and Exports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique monthly service provides you with a fast and current view of how Europe's Cutsize uncoated woodfree paper markets are moving, which includes the 'Cut Size Index' our unique indicator of market conditions for the European office paper sector.
The analyst conducts monthly interviews with European merchants, mills and other industry contacts to provide the very latest data and information on movements in the Cutsize uncoated woodfree paper market, covering both Western and Eastern Europe.
The results are published into a simple set of easy-to-use charts and tables:
- Demand by country
- Imports by source
- Exports by destination
- Short Term Business Outlook (Sentiment)
- Paper Prices
- Delivery/Lead Times
- Mill Capacity
- Operating Ratios
- Mill Inventories
- Merchant Inventories
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Methodology and Data
- EMGE Interview Results Summary
- Cut Size Prices
- Data Summary
- Demand
- Trade
- Imports
- Exports
- Shipments, Capacity Operating Ratios
- Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1. Results Summary
Table 2. Delivery Times Inventories
Table 3. EMGE Cut Size Prices
Table 4. Comparative Cut Size Prices EURO/T
Table 5. Comparative Cut Size Prices GBP/T
Table 6. Demand Growth vs. OECD Composite Leading Indicators
Table 7. Demand (000t)
Table 8. Imports (000t)
Table 9. Exports (000t)
Table 10. Shipments (000t)
Table 11. Operating Ratios (3mma)
Table 12. Demand By Country W.Europe 2016
Table 13. Demand By Country E.Europe 2014
Table 14. Cut Size Imports by Source
Table 15. Cut Size Exports by Destination
