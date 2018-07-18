The "Cutsize Paper Monitor: Demand, Trade, Imports, and Exports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique monthly service provides you with a fast and current view of how Europe's Cutsize uncoated woodfree paper markets are moving, which includes the 'Cut Size Index' our unique indicator of market conditions for the European office paper sector.

The analyst conducts monthly interviews with European merchants, mills and other industry contacts to provide the very latest data and information on movements in the Cutsize uncoated woodfree paper market, covering both Western and Eastern Europe.

The results are published into a simple set of easy-to-use charts and tables:

Demand by country

Imports by source

Exports by destination

Short Term Business Outlook (Sentiment)

Paper Prices

Delivery/Lead Times

Mill Capacity

Operating Ratios

Mill Inventories

Merchant Inventories

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Methodology and Data EMGE Interview Results Summary Cut Size Prices Data Summary Demand Trade Imports Exports Shipments, Capacity Operating Ratios Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1. Results Summary

Table 2. Delivery Times Inventories

Table 3. EMGE Cut Size Prices

Table 4. Comparative Cut Size Prices EURO/T

Table 5. Comparative Cut Size Prices GBP/T

Table 6. Demand Growth vs. OECD Composite Leading Indicators

Table 7. Demand (000t)

Table 8. Imports (000t)

Table 9. Exports (000t)

Table 10. Shipments (000t)

Table 11. Operating Ratios (3mma)

Table 12. Demand By Country W.Europe 2016

Table 13. Demand By Country E.Europe 2014

Table 14. Cut Size Imports by Source

Table 15. Cut Size Exports by Destination

