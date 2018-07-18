CDAHK: New Study Finds Chiropractic Care Reliefs Tension Headache and Long Term Depression

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Headache is a common syndrome in many of the business workers. A new study led by investigators in psychiatry and chiropractic at the New York Medical Group found that patient suffering from tension headache and major depression has the long-term relief after chiropractic adjustment.

"These findings are critical as psychiatric comorbidity and suicide risk are commonly found in patients with painful physical symptoms such as chronic headache, backache, or joint pain. This research highlights the rewarding outcomes from spinal adjustment in certain neuropsychiatric disorders. Long-term results of chiropractic adjustment in this particular case were very favorable."

Results of this groundbreaking research were released today at the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. The study - the 7 years follow up of major depression and headache were managed by chiropractic care.

<

Dr. Eric Chu, lead author and chairman of CDAHK

More recent research suggests that the core cause of Tension Headache resides in the autonomic nervous system. Autonomic dysregulation has also been considered to play a role in the pathogenesis of depressive disorders. Recent studies provide preliminary evidence that cervical adjustments may result dominantly in parasympathetic response and may lead to some therapeutic outcomes in certain neuropsychiatric disorders.

"Depression is caused by an imbalance or a functional deficiency of key neurotransmitters. Dysregulation of these transmitters is linked to both depression and pain. Drugs that specifically inhibit the reuptake of both serotonin and norepinephrine are widely prescribed as a first-line treatment for depression, may causes more depression." described Dr. Michelle Ng, lead psychiatrist of the study.

"The patient was unable to remain her daily activities without pain killer. Chiropractic care is a way to reduce the frequency of pain, and the duration and intensity of headaches." said Dr. Eric Chun Pu Chu, lead author and chairman of the Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong. "The biological mechanism of spinal adjustment, as seen in our case, should have related to parasympathetic response. Nevertheless, better pain control from chiropractic care might be further beneficial for reducing depressive mood."

Doctors of chiropractic provide conservative care focused on diagnosis, treatment and collaboration of management in different disorders. The primary treatment for chiropractors is spinal adjustment on vertebral subluxation complex. In a trial comparing spinal adjustments with the use of amitriptyline (Elavil ®) in the treatment of tension headache, study participants in both groups showed improvement, but those who received spinal adjustments had longer lasting benefits. This case report describes a long-term relief from chronic headache and improvement in depression with chiropractic in a school teacher. The application of chiropractic services appeared helpful to the outcome of some neuropsychiatric disorders.

New York Medical Group (NYMG), an extension faculty of Life University, is a research institute affiliates with leading universities. Within the past 10 years, the NYMG has been awarded from the World Federation of Chiropractic and various Hong Kong government departments for its contribution the profession and community.

Contacts

The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)

Dr Eric Chun Pu Chu

Chairman of CDAHK

chairman@cda.org.hk

SOURCE: CDAHK