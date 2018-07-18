SPIRIT DSP, mobile voice and video over IP software engines provider, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces today that Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam has significantly extended VideoMost software use after initial video conferencing deployment 2 years ago.

In 2016 SPIRIT DSP supplied VideoMost Server software to HoChiMinh Information and Communication Technology Instituteas more cost effective and flexible video conferencing solution compared to the previously installed VC hardware. For two years VideoMost software was successfully used for solving a variety of daily communication tasks and in 2018 the deployment was significantly extended both in a number of server ports and mobile and PC work places.

"We were happy that VideoMost delivers best available video and audio quality. All our employees can stay connected even using low bandwidth Internet channels. SPIRIT DSP has confirmed its status of a reliable vendor that provides customers with top-class software video conferences all over the world. There was no hesitation what product we will deploy to extend our communication system. Obviously we have turned to VideoMost Server that can easily be scaled and fits all our communication needs" comments Mr. Vo Hoang Son, Manager of Projects Management Department HoChiMinh Information and Communication Technology Institute.

"We are very pleased to continue cooperation with the HoChiMinh Information and Communication Technology Institute. And hope even more government and enterprise customers in Vietnam will appreciate high quality and affordable VideoMost software instead of expensive hardware VC systems soon" says Alex Kravchenko, SPIRIT DSP Sales Director.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

VideoMost is software video conferencing server with PC and mobile clients that supports all popular communication protocols and international standards including H.323, H.239, SIP,

BFCP, XMPP, H.264, G.7xx, WebRTC, and delivers interoperability with legacy video conferencing hardware. VideoMost works in popular browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms. It also provides a full range of tools for team work, including mobile messaging, document sharing and polling.

