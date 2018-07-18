This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 -and National Instrument 62-103 -

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - Brad Newell of Langley, British Columbia, announces that on June 13, 2018 he acquired ownership of 1,000,000 common shares of Advance Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") as a result of exercising warrants. Following this acquisition Mr. Newell owned, directly and indirectly 2,446,666 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 15.62% of the Issuer's then issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants at our exercise price of $0.08 per share and were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the Issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Newell's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Brad Newell"

Brad Newell

newell@telus.net