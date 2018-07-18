Anti-Static Film Market to Reach 311 Million USD by 2024, Globally - QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, PUNE, India and SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
According to the latest market report published by QY Research titled "Global Anti-static Film Market Research Report 2017-2024," the Global Anti-Static Film market size was 270.74 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 311 Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR 2.00% from 2017 to 2024. This report studies the global Anti-static Film market status and forecast, categorizes the global Anti-static Film market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Anti-static Film has lower technology barrier and is labour-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Anti-static Film industry. The main market players are Achilles, Wiman, Blueridge Films, etc. The sales of Anti-static Film will increases to 61235 MT in 2017 from 46568 MT in 2012.
Global Competitive landscape and key vendors: Achilles, Wiman, Blueridge Films, Syfan, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Toray, Unitika, SEKISUI Chemical GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Toyobo, Techno Stat Industry, SKC, Ester, NAN YA PLASTICS, YUN CHI PLASTICS FABRICATION CO., LTD, HIMORE, CKK, Cixin, Feisite, Ruixianda and Others.
The Anti-static Film are mainly used in Electronic Field, Industrial Field, Pharmaceutical Field, Food Field and others Report data showed that 60.11% of the Anti-static Film market demand in Electronic Field, 8.98% % in Industrial Field, and 12.80% in Pharmaceutical Field in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Anti-static Film. So, Anti-static Film have a huge market potential in the future.
Anti-static Film industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- PE Anti-Static Film
- PET Anti-Static Film
- PVC Anti-Static Film
- Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Electronic Field
- Industrial Field
- Pharmaceutical Field
- Food Field
- Others
To analyse and study the global Anti-static Film capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025); Focuses on the key Anti-static Film manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future and global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
