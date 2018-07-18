Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Dividend recommendation for three months ended 30 June 2018 18-Jul-2018 / 20:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board Recommends Dividend Payment The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 45.94 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 June 2018. Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's EGM, which will be held by absentee voting on 14 September 2018. All Severstal shareholders on the register as at 20 August 2018 are eligible to participate. In the case that the dividend payments for the first nine months ended 30 June 2018 are approved at the EGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 25 September 2018. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 5761 EQS News ID: 705977 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 18, 2018 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)