

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Once again putting himself at odds with members of his own intelligence agencies, President Donald Trump has claimed Russia is no longer targeting the U.S. and its election system.



'No,' Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday when asked if Russia is still 'targeting' the U.S.



The comments from Trump come even though Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and other members of the intelligence community have stated Russia is still looking to interfere in U.S. elections.



Coats said in a statement just two days ago that Russian efforts to undermine U.S. democracy are 'ongoing' and 'pervasive.'



The latest claim by Trump comes after he recently sought to clarify remarks he made about the intelligence community during his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.



Trump said Tuesday he has 'full faith and support for America's great intelligence agencies' and accepts the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddled in the 2016 election.



However, the president added the caveat that 'other people' could also have interfered in the election, a view not shared by the intelligence community.



Trump also reiterated his claim Wednesday that he has been tougher on Russia than any other president, adding, 'President Putin knows that better than anybody, he understands it and he's not happy about it.'



