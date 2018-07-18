sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.07.2018 | 20:56
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2018 2nd Quarter Net Income of $1,159,000

- 2nd Quarter Return on Assets 1.85%
- 2nd Quarter Return on Equity 14.84%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the second quarter and the six months ending June 30, 2018.

Results of Operation

For the second quarter 2018, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,159,000, an increase of 14.1% over second quarter 2017 earnings of $1,016,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter 2018 amounted to $1.03, an increase of 14.0% over second quarter 2017 results of $0.91 per diluted common share.

For the first six months of 2018, Net Income after Taxes was $2,287,000, an increase of 66.6% over the first half of 2017 results of $1,373,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2018 were $2.03, an increase of 66.8% over the first half of 2017 results of $1.22 per diluted common share.

President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, 'Second Quarter 2018 results were favorable. Some of the high points are:

  1. Loan Volume was up 12.0% over 2Q 2017.

  2. We added a senior lender to our management team on March 28, 2018. The lender generated sufficient business to cover the additional overhead by quarter end. This is a remarkable achievement. Our existing book of business also generated good loan growth which is indicative of the efforts of our long-tenured employees and a good economy.

  3. Return on Assets and Return on Equity are well above peer.

    Trinity Peer
    Return on Assets1.85% 1.02%
    Return on Equity14.84%9.56%

  4. Investing for the future over the last several years, we have doubled the size of our facility and added 50% to our number of employees. This investment is already generating increased pre-tax income - another remarkable achievement.

    Challenges remain. Trinity Bank historically experiences a drop in deposits in 2Q due to April 15 tax payments and 1Q 2018 estimates. This year, this decline has been deeper and more prolonged. Competition for deposits (and the resulting increase in interest expense) is very apparent.

    In spite of the challenges, Trinity Bank enjoys a favorable economic environment, and we remain committed to producing exceptional results.'


Actual for Quarter


(in 000's)
3 Months
3 Months
06/30/2018
06/30/2017
%
Net Interest Income
 $2,350 $2,094 12.2%
Non-Interest Income
 137 130 5.4%
Non-Interest Expense
 (1,139) (886) 28.6%
Pretax Preprovision Income
 1,348 1,338 .70%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
 7 3 N/M
Loan Loss Provision
 (30) (60) N/M
Pretax Income
 1,325 1,281 3.4%
Income Tax
 (166) (265) (37.4)%
Net Income
 $1,159 $1,016 14.1%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
 1,122 1,121
Earnings Per Share
 1.03 .91 14.0%

Actual for 6 months


(in 000's)
6 Months
6 Months
06/30/2018
06/30/2017
%
Net Interest Income
 $4,627 $4,100 12.9%
Non-Interest Income
 266 259 2.7%
Non-Interest Expense
 (2,271) (1,767) 28.5%
Pretax Preprovision Income
 2,622 2,592 1.2%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
 7 3 N/M
Gains on Sale of Foreclosed Assets
 0 0 N/M
Loan Loss Provision
 (30) (1,060) N/M
Pretax Income
 2,599 1,535 69.3%
Income Tax
 (312) (162) 92.6%
Net Income
 $2,287 $1,373 66.6%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
 1,124 1,123
Earnings Per Share
 2.03 1.22 66.8%

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.


Trinity Bank N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ending
June 30
%
June 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Interest income
 $2,591 $2,244 15.5% $5,077 $4,389 15.7%
Interest expense
 241 150 60.7% 450 289 55.7%
Net Interest Income
 2,350 2,094 12.2% 4,627 4,100 12.9%
Service charges on deposits
 37 38 -2.6% 73 80 -8.8%
Other income
 100 92 8.7% 193 179 7.8%
Total Non Interest Income
 137 130 5.4% 266 259 2.7%
Salaries and benefits expense
 731 499 46.5% 1,360 1,007 35.1%
Occupancy and equipment expense
 106 106 0.0% 227 210 8.1%
Other expense
 302 281 7.5% 684 550 24.4%
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,139 886 28.6% 2,271 1,767 28.5%
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,348 1,338 0.7% 2,622 2,592 1.2%
Gain on sale of securities
 7 3 N/M 7 3 N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M
Gain on sale of assets
 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
 30 60 N/M 30 1,060 N/M
Earnings before income taxes
 1,325 1,281 3.4% 2,599 1,535 69.3%
Provision for income taxes
 166 265 -37.4% 312 162 92.6%
Net Earnings
 $1,159 $1,016 14.1% $2,287 $1,373 66.6%
Basic earnings per share
 1.05 0.92 14.4% 2.07 1.24 66.9%
Basic weighted average shares
 1,103 1,106 1,105 1,108
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
 1.03 0.91 14.0% 2.03 1.22 66.8%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
 1,122 1,121 1,124 1,123

Average for Quarter
Average for Six Months
June 30
%
June 30
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total loans
 $147,227 $131,481 12.0% $142,610 $131,230 8.7%
Total short term investments
 10,843 21,563 -49.7% 16,905 18,032 -6.3%
Total investment securities
 84,981 84,656 0.4% 88,821 83,297 6.6%
Earning assets
 243,051 237,700 2.3% 248,336 232,559 6.8%
Total assets
 250,070 244,153 2.4% 255,098 239,134 6.7%
Noninterest bearing deposits
 80,637 73,999 9.0% 81,427 72,336 12.6%
Interest bearing deposits
 135,940 139,407 -2.5% 141,151 136,195 3.6%
Total deposits
 216,577 213,406 1.5% 222,578 208,531 6.7%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 1,566 0 N/M 787 159 N/M
Shareholders' equity
 $31,236 $30,024 4.0% $31,272 $29,863 4.7%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Average for Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Total loans
 $147,227 $137,942 $130,708 $131,507 $131,481
Total short term investments
 10,843 23,035 33,929 26,349 21,563
Total investment securities
 84,981 92,926 92,935 89,922 84,656
Earning assets
 243,051 253,903 257,572 247,778 237,700
Total assets
 250,070 260,399 264,668 254,291 244,153
Noninterest bearing deposits
 80,637 82,622 81,387 75,572 73,999
Interest bearing deposits
 135,940 146,206 150,771 146,331 139,407
Total deposits
 216,577 228,828 232,158 221,903 213,406
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 1,566 0 0 0 0
Shareholders' equity
 $31,236 $31,308 $31,546 $31,428 $30,024

Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Interest income
 $2,591 $2,486 $2,407 $2,345 $2,244
Interest expense
 241 209 192 175 150
Net Interest Income
 2,350 2,277 2,215 2,170 2,094
Service charges on deposits
 37 42 35 35 38
Other income
 100 87 91 94 92
Total Non Interest Income
 137 129 126 129 130
Salaries and benefits expense
 731 628 575 520 499
Occupancy and equipment expense
 106 121 112 110 106
Other expense
 302 382 290 276 281
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,139 1,131 977 906 886
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,348 1,275 1,364 1,393 1,338
Gain on sale of securities
 7 0 2 0 3
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Gain on sale of other assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Provision for Loan Losses
 30 0 507 60 60
Earnings before income taxes
 1,325 1,275 859 1,333 1,281
Provision for income taxes
 166 146 217 280 265
Net Earnings
 $1,159 $1,129 $642 $1,053 $1,016
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.03 $1.00 $0.57 $0.94 $0.91

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Total loans
 $150,833 $142,848 $139,818 $129,762 $132,854
Total short term investments
 7,454 20,766 19,027 39,662 20,090
Total investment securities
 78,840 93,034 93,518 91,467 88,902
Total earning assets
 237,127 256,648 252,363 260,891 241,846
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,634) (1,604) (1,600) (1,493) (2,731)
Premises and equipment
 2,729 2,725 2,731 2,747 2,780
Other Assets
 7,582 5,046 5,817 6,050 6,433
Total assets
 245,804 262,815 259,311 268,195 248,328
Noninterest bearing deposits
 79,678 86,903 84,445 79,366 75,867
Interest bearing deposits
 133,922 143,929 143,638 155,790 140,577
Total deposits
 213,600 230,832 228,083 235,156 216,444
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 0 0
Other Liabilities
 610 1,143 352 1,548 872
Total liabilities
 214,210 231,975 228,435 236,704 217,316
Shareholders' Equity Actual
 31,594 31,497 30,993 30,310 29,886
Unrealized Gain - AFS
 (650) (657) (117) 1,181 1,126
Total Equity
 $30,944 $30,840 $30,876 $31,491 $31,012

Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Nonaccrual loans
 $179 $224 $394 $921 $2,345
Restructured loans
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets
 $179 $224 $394 $921 $2,345
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
 $458 $0 $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
 0.12% 0.16% 0.28% 0.66% 1.81%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Balance at beginning of period
 $1,604 $1,600 $1,493 $2,731 $2,662
Loans charged off
 0 0 400 1,300 0
Loan recoveries
 0 4 0 2 9
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
 0 4 (400) (1,298) 9
Provision for loan losses
 30 0 507 60 60
Balance at end of period
 $1,634 $1,604 $1,600 $1,493 $2,731
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
 1.08% 1.12% 1.14% 1.15% 2.06%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
 913% 716% 406% 162% 116%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
 0.00% -0.01% 0.31% 0.99% -0.01%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
 0.02% 0.00% 0.39% 0.05% 0.05%
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Return on average assets (annualized)
 1.85% 1.73% 0.97% 1.66% 1.66%
Return on average equity (annualized)
 14.84% 14.42% 8.14% 13.40% 13.54%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 14.51% 14.34% 8.44% 13.90% 13.78%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
 12.49% 12.02% 11.92% 12.36% 12.30%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
 4.53% 4.19% 4.17% 4.22% 4.19%
Effective Cost of Funds
 0.40% 0.33% 0.29% 0.28% 0.25%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
 4.13% 3.86% 3.88% 3.94% 3.94%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
 43.0% 43.9% 37.2% 35.3% 35.8%
End of period book value per common share
 $28.13 $27.88 $27.92 $28.47 $28.04
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 $28.72 $28.48 $28.02 $27.41 $27.02
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
 1,100 1,106 1,106 1,106 1,106

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
 $10,466 50 1.91% 1.91% $21,189 66 1.25% 1.25%
FRB Stock
 377 6 6.00% 6.00% 374 6 6.00% 6.00%
Taxable securities
 154 1 2.60% 2.60% 220 0 0.00% 0.00%
Tax Free securities
 84,827 599 2.82% 3.58% 84,436 569 2.70% 3.88%
Loans
 147,227 1,935 5.26% 5.26% 131,481 1,603 4.88% 4.88%
Total Interest Earning Assets
 243,051 2,591 4.26% 4.53% 237,700 2,244 3.78% 4.19%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
 4,400 4,585
Other assets
 4,229 4,556
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,610) (2,688)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
 7,019 6,453
Total Assets
 $250,070 $244,153
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
 112,148 166 0.59% 0.59% 111,772 94 0.34% 0.34%
Certificates and other time deposits
 23,792 65 1.09% 1.09% 27,635 56 0.81% 0.81%
Other borrowings
 1,566 10 2.55% 2.55% 0 0 0.30% 0.30%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 137,506 241 0.70% 0.70% 139,407 150 0.43% 0.43%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
 80,637 73,999
Other liabilities
 691 723
Shareholders' Equity
 31,236 30,024
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
 $250,070 $244,153
Net Interest Income and Spread 2,350 3.56% 3.83% 2,094 3.34% 3.76%
Net Interest Margin
 3.86% 4.13% 3.52% 3.94%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30
June 30
2018
%
2017
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
 $88,292 58.54% $74,775 54.52%
Real estate:
Commercial
 20,961 13.90% 19,560 18.79%
Residential
 23,518 15.59% 21,337 16.31%
Construction and development
 17,387 11.53% 16,432 9.04%
Consumer
 675 0.45% 750 1.34%
Total loans (gross)
 150,833 100.00% 132,854 100.00%
Unearned discounts
 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
Total loans (net)
 $150,833 100.00% $132,854 100.00%
June 30
June 30
2018 2017
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
 $32,244 $29,886
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
 $33,878 $31,820
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
 $164,787 $153,768
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 19.56% 19.44%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 20.56% 20.69%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
 12.89% 12.24%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
 20 17
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
 $60.00 $63.00
Low
 $59.75 $57.00
Close
 $60.00 $61.00

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE