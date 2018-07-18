Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2018 2nd Quarter Net Income of $1,159,000

- 2nd Quarter Return on Assets 1.85%
- 2nd Quarter Return on Equity 14.84%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the second quarter and the six months ending June 30, 2018.
Results of Operation
For the second quarter 2018, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,159,000, an increase of 14.1% over second quarter 2017 earnings of $1,016,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter 2018 amounted to $1.03, an increase of 14.0% over second quarter 2017 results of $0.91 per diluted common share.
For the first six months of 2018, Net Income after Taxes was $2,287,000, an increase of 66.6% over the first half of 2017 results of $1,373,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2018 were $2.03, an increase of 66.8% over the first half of 2017 results of $1.22 per diluted common share.
President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, 'Second Quarter 2018 results were favorable. Some of the high points are:
Loan Volume was up 12.0% over 2Q 2017.
We added a senior lender to our management team on March 28, 2018. The lender generated sufficient business to cover the additional overhead by quarter end. This is a remarkable achievement. Our existing book of business also generated good loan growth which is indicative of the efforts of our long-tenured employees and a good economy.
Return on Assets and Return on Equity are well above peer.
Trinity Peer Return on Assets 1.85% 1.02% Return on Equity 14.84% 9.56%
Investing for the future over the last several years, we have doubled the size of our facility and added 50% to our number of employees. This investment is already generating increased pre-tax income - another remarkable achievement.
Challenges remain. Trinity Bank historically experiences a drop in deposits in 2Q due to April 15 tax payments and 1Q 2018 estimates. This year, this decline has been deeper and more prolonged. Competition for deposits (and the resulting increase in interest expense) is very apparent.
In spite of the challenges, Trinity Bank enjoys a favorable economic environment, and we remain committed to producing exceptional results.'
Actual for Quarter
|(in 000's)
3 Months
3 Months
06/30/2018
06/30/2017
%
Net Interest Income
|$
|2,350
|$
|2,094
|12.2
|%
Non-Interest Income
|137
|130
|5.4
|%
Non-Interest Expense
|(1,139
|)
|(886
|)
|28.6
|%
Pretax Preprovision Income
|1,348
|1,338
|.70
|%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
|7
|3
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(30
|)
|(60
|)
|N/M
Pretax Income
|1,325
|1,281
|3.4
|%
Income Tax
|(166
|)
|(265
|)
|(37.4
|)%
Net Income
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,016
|14.1
|%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,122
|1,121
Earnings Per Share
|1.03
|.91
|14.0
|%
Actual for 6 months
|(in 000's)
6 Months
6 Months
06/30/2018
06/30/2017
%
Net Interest Income
|$
|4,627
|$
|4,100
|12.9
|%
Non-Interest Income
|266
|259
|2.7
|%
Non-Interest Expense
|(2,271
|)
|(1,767
|)
|28.5
|%
Pretax Preprovision Income
|2,622
|2,592
|1.2
|%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
|7
|3
|N/M
Gains on Sale of Foreclosed Assets
|0
|0
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(30
|)
|(1,060
|)
|N/M
Pretax Income
|2,599
|1,535
|69.3
|%
Income Tax
|(312
|)
|(162
|)
|92.6
|%
Net Income
|$
|2,287
|$
|1,373
|66.6
|%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,124
|1,123
Earnings Per Share
|2.03
|1.22
|66.8
|%
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
Trinity Bank N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ending
June 30
%
June 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Interest income
|$
|2,591
|$
|2,244
|15.5
|%
|$
|5,077
|$
|4,389
|15.7
|%
Interest expense
|241
|150
|60.7
|%
|450
|289
|55.7
|%
Net Interest Income
|2,350
|2,094
|12.2
|%
|4,627
|4,100
|12.9
|%
Service charges on deposits
|37
|38
|-2.6
|%
|73
|80
|-8.8
|%
Other income
|100
|92
|8.7
|%
|193
|179
|7.8
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|137
|130
|5.4
|%
|266
|259
|2.7
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|731
|499
|46.5
|%
|1,360
|1,007
|35.1
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|106
|106
|0.0
|%
|227
|210
|8.1
|%
Other expense
|302
|281
|7.5
|%
|684
|550
|24.4
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,139
|886
|28.6
|%
|2,271
|1,767
|28.5
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,348
|1,338
|0.7
|%
|2,622
|2,592
|1.2
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|7
|3
|N/M
|7
|3
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|60
|N/M
|30
|1,060
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,325
|1,281
|3.4
|%
|2,599
|1,535
|69.3
|%
Provision for income taxes
|166
|265
|-37.4
|%
|312
|162
|92.6
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,016
|14.1
|%
|$
|2,287
|$
|1,373
|66.6
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.05
|0.92
|14.4
|%
|2.07
|1.24
|66.9
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,103
|1,106
|1,105
|1,108
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.03
|0.91
|14.0
|%
|2.03
|1.22
|66.8
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,122
|1,121
|1,124
|1,123
Average for Quarter
Average for Six Months
June 30
%
June 30
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total loans
|$
|147,227
|$
|131,481
|12.0
|%
|$
|142,610
|$
|131,230
|8.7
|%
Total short term investments
|10,843
|21,563
|-49.7
|%
|16,905
|18,032
|-6.3
|%
Total investment securities
|84,981
|84,656
|0.4
|%
|88,821
|83,297
|6.6
|%
Earning assets
|243,051
|237,700
|2.3
|%
|248,336
|232,559
|6.8
|%
Total assets
|250,070
|244,153
|2.4
|%
|255,098
|239,134
|6.7
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|80,637
|73,999
|9.0
|%
|81,427
|72,336
|12.6
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|135,940
|139,407
|-2.5
|%
|141,151
|136,195
|3.6
|%
Total deposits
|216,577
|213,406
|1.5
|%
|222,578
|208,531
|6.7
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|1,566
|0
|N/M
|787
|159
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|31,236
|$
|30,024
|4.0
|%
|$
|31,272
|$
|29,863
|4.7
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Total loans
|$
|147,227
|$
|137,942
|$
|130,708
|$
|131,507
|$
|131,481
Total short term investments
|10,843
|23,035
|33,929
|26,349
|21,563
Total investment securities
|84,981
|92,926
|92,935
|89,922
|84,656
Earning assets
|243,051
|253,903
|257,572
|247,778
|237,700
Total assets
|250,070
|260,399
|264,668
|254,291
|244,153
Noninterest bearing deposits
|80,637
|82,622
|81,387
|75,572
|73,999
Interest bearing deposits
|135,940
|146,206
|150,771
|146,331
|139,407
Total deposits
|216,577
|228,828
|232,158
|221,903
|213,406
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|1,566
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|31,236
|$
|31,308
|$
|31,546
|$
|31,428
|$
|30,024
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Interest income
|$
|2,591
|$
|2,486
|$
|2,407
|$
|2,345
|$
|2,244
Interest expense
|241
|209
|192
|175
|150
Net Interest Income
|2,350
|2,277
|2,215
|2,170
|2,094
Service charges on deposits
|37
|42
|35
|35
|38
Other income
|100
|87
|91
|94
|92
Total Non Interest Income
|137
|129
|126
|129
|130
Salaries and benefits expense
|731
|628
|575
|520
|499
Occupancy and equipment expense
|106
|121
|112
|110
|106
Other expense
|302
|382
|290
|276
|281
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,139
|1,131
|977
|906
|886
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,348
|1,275
|1,364
|1,393
|1,338
Gain on sale of securities
|7
|0
|2
|0
|3
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|0
|507
|60
|60
Earnings before income taxes
|1,325
|1,275
|859
|1,333
|1,281
Provision for income taxes
|166
|146
|217
|280
|265
Net Earnings
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,129
|$
|642
|$
|1,053
|$
|1,016
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.91
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Total loans
|$
|150,833
|$
|142,848
|$
|139,818
|$
|129,762
|$
|132,854
Total short term investments
|7,454
|20,766
|19,027
|39,662
|20,090
Total investment securities
|78,840
|93,034
|93,518
|91,467
|88,902
Total earning assets
|237,127
|256,648
|252,363
|260,891
|241,846
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,634
|)
|(1,604
|)
|(1,600
|)
|(1,493
|)
|(2,731
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,729
|2,725
|2,731
|2,747
|2,780
Other Assets
|7,582
|5,046
|5,817
|6,050
|6,433
Total assets
|245,804
|262,815
|259,311
|268,195
|248,328
Noninterest bearing deposits
|79,678
|86,903
|84,445
|79,366
|75,867
Interest bearing deposits
|133,922
|143,929
|143,638
|155,790
|140,577
Total deposits
|213,600
|230,832
|228,083
|235,156
|216,444
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|610
|1,143
|352
|1,548
|872
Total liabilities
|214,210
|231,975
|228,435
|236,704
|217,316
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|31,594
|31,497
|30,993
|30,310
|29,886
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|(650
|)
|(657
|)
|(117
|)
|1,181
|1,126
Total Equity
|$
|30,944
|$
|30,840
|$
|30,876
|$
|31,491
|$
|31,012
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|179
|$
|224
|$
|394
|$
|921
|$
|2,345
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|179
|$
|224
|$
|394
|$
|921
|$
|2,345
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|458
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.81
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,493
|$
|2,731
|$
|2,662
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|400
|1,300
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|4
|(400
|)
|(1,298
|)
|9
Provision for loan losses
|30
|0
|507
|60
|60
Balance at end of period
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,493
|$
|2,731
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.15
|%
|2.06
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|913
|%
|716
|%
|406
|%
|162
|%
|116
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.99
|%
|-0.01
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.85
|%
|1.73
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.66
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.84
|%
|14.42
|%
|8.14
|%
|13.40
|%
|13.54
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.51
|%
|14.34
|%
|8.44
|%
|13.90
|%
|13.78
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|12.49
|%
|12.02
|%
|11.92
|%
|12.36
|%
|12.30
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.53
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.19
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.40
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.25
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.94
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|43.0
|%
|43.9
|%
|37.2
|%
|35.3
|%
|35.8
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|28.13
|$
|27.88
|$
|27.92
|$
|28.47
|$
|28.04
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|28.72
|$
|28.48
|$
|28.02
|$
|27.41
|$
|27.02
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,100
|1,106
|1,106
|1,106
|1,106
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|10,466
|50
|1.91
|%
|1.91
|%
|$
|21,189
|66
|1.25
|%
|1.25
|%
FRB Stock
|377
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|374
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|154
|1
|2.60
|%
|2.60
|%
|220
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|84,827
|599
|2.82
|%
|3.58
|%
|84,436
|569
|2.70
|%
|3.88
|%
Loans
|147,227
|1,935
|5.26
|%
|5.26
|%
|131,481
|1,603
|4.88
|%
|4.88
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|243,051
|2,591
|4.26
|%
|4.53
|%
|237,700
|2,244
|3.78
|%
|4.19
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|4,400
|4,585
Other assets
|4,229
|4,556
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,610
|)
|(2,688
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,019
|6,453
Total Assets
|$
|250,070
|$
|244,153
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|112,148
|166
|0.59
|%
|0.59
|%
|111,772
|94
|0.34
|%
|0.34
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|23,792
|65
|1.09
|%
|1.09
|%
|27,635
|56
|0.81
|%
|0.81
|%
Other borrowings
|1,566
|10
|2.55
|%
|2.55
|%
|0
|0
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|137,506
|241
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|139,407
|150
|0.43
|%
|0.43
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|80,637
|73,999
Other liabilities
|691
|723
Shareholders' Equity
|31,236
|30,024
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|250,070
|$
|244,153
|Net Interest Income and Spread
|2,350
|3.56
|%
|3.83
|%
|2,094
|3.34
|%
|3.76
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.86
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.94
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30
June 30
2018
%
2017
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|88,292
|58.54
|%
|$
|74,775
|54.52
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|20,961
|13.90
|%
|19,560
|18.79
|%
Residential
|23,518
|15.59
|%
|21,337
|16.31
|%
Construction and development
|17,387
|11.53
|%
|16,432
|9.04
|%
Consumer
|675
|0.45
|%
|750
|1.34
|%
Total loans (gross)
|150,833
|100.00
|%
|132,854
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|150,833
|100.00
|%
|$
|132,854
|100.00
|%
June 30
June 30
|2018
|2017
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|32,244
|$
|29,886
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|33,878
|$
|31,820
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|164,787
|$
|153,768
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|19.56
|%
|19.44
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.56
|%
|20.69
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|12.89
|%
|12.24
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|20
|17
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|60.00
|$
|63.00
Low
|$
|59.75
|$
|57.00
Close
|$
|60.00
|$
|61.00
SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.