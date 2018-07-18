Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2018 2nd Quarter Net Income of $1,159,000

- 2nd Quarter Return on Assets 1.85%

- 2nd Quarter Return on Equity 14.84%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the second quarter and the six months ending June 30, 2018.

Results of Operation

For the second quarter 2018, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,159,000, an increase of 14.1% over second quarter 2017 earnings of $1,016,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter 2018 amounted to $1.03, an increase of 14.0% over second quarter 2017 results of $0.91 per diluted common share.

For the first six months of 2018, Net Income after Taxes was $2,287,000, an increase of 66.6% over the first half of 2017 results of $1,373,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2018 were $2.03, an increase of 66.8% over the first half of 2017 results of $1.22 per diluted common share.

President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, 'Second Quarter 2018 results were favorable. Some of the high points are:

Loan Volume was up 12.0% over 2Q 2017. We added a senior lender to our management team on March 28, 2018. The lender generated sufficient business to cover the additional overhead by quarter end. This is a remarkable achievement. Our existing book of business also generated good loan growth which is indicative of the efforts of our long-tenured employees and a good economy. Return on Assets and Return on Equity are well above peer. Trinity Peer Return on Assets 1.85% 1.02% Return on Equity 14.84% 9.56%

Investing for the future over the last several years, we have doubled the size of our facility and added 50% to our number of employees. This investment is already generating increased pre-tax income - another remarkable achievement. Challenges remain. Trinity Bank historically experiences a drop in deposits in 2Q due to April 15 tax payments and 1Q 2018 estimates. This year, this decline has been deeper and more prolonged. Competition for deposits (and the resulting increase in interest expense) is very apparent. In spite of the challenges, Trinity Bank enjoys a favorable economic environment, and we remain committed to producing exceptional results.'

Actual for Quarter

(in 000's) 3 Months 3 Months 06/30/2018 06/30/2017 % Net Interest Income $ 2,350 $ 2,094 12.2 % Non-Interest Income 137 130 5.4 % Non-Interest Expense (1,139 ) (886 ) 28.6 % Pretax Preprovision Income 1,348 1,338 .70 % Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets 7 3 N/M Loan Loss Provision (30 ) (60 ) N/M Pretax Income 1,325 1,281 3.4 % Income Tax (166 ) (265 ) (37.4 )% Net Income $ 1,159 $ 1,016 14.1 % Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,122 1,121 Earnings Per Share 1.03 .91 14.0 %

Actual for 6 months

(in 000's) 6 Months 6 Months 06/30/2018 06/30/2017 % Net Interest Income $ 4,627 $ 4,100 12.9 % Non-Interest Income 266 259 2.7 % Non-Interest Expense (2,271 ) (1,767 ) 28.5 % Pretax Preprovision Income 2,622 2,592 1.2 % Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets 7 3 N/M Gains on Sale of Foreclosed Assets 0 0 N/M Loan Loss Provision (30 ) (1,060 ) N/M Pretax Income 2,599 1,535 69.3 % Income Tax (312 ) (162 ) 92.6 % Net Income $ 2,287 $ 1,373 66.6 % Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,124 1,123 Earnings Per Share 2.03 1.22 66.8 %

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

Trinity Bank N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Interest income $ 2,591 $ 2,244 15.5 % $ 5,077 $ 4,389 15.7 % Interest expense 241 150 60.7 % 450 289 55.7 % Net Interest Income 2,350 2,094 12.2 % 4,627 4,100 12.9 % Service charges on deposits 37 38 -2.6 % 73 80 -8.8 % Other income 100 92 8.7 % 193 179 7.8 % Total Non Interest Income 137 130 5.4 % 266 259 2.7 % Salaries and benefits expense 731 499 46.5 % 1,360 1,007 35.1 % Occupancy and equipment expense 106 106 0.0 % 227 210 8.1 % Other expense 302 281 7.5 % 684 550 24.4 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,139 886 28.6 % 2,271 1,767 28.5 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,348 1,338 0.7 % 2,622 2,592 1.2 % Gain on sale of securities 7 3 N/M 7 3 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 30 60 N/M 30 1,060 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,325 1,281 3.4 % 2,599 1,535 69.3 % Provision for income taxes 166 265 -37.4 % 312 162 92.6 % Net Earnings $ 1,159 $ 1,016 14.1 % $ 2,287 $ 1,373 66.6 % Basic earnings per share 1.05 0.92 14.4 % 2.07 1.24 66.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,103 1,106 1,105 1,108 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.03 0.91 14.0 % 2.03 1.22 66.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,122 1,121 1,124 1,123

Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Total loans $ 147,227 $ 131,481 12.0 % $ 142,610 $ 131,230 8.7 % Total short term investments 10,843 21,563 -49.7 % 16,905 18,032 -6.3 % Total investment securities 84,981 84,656 0.4 % 88,821 83,297 6.6 % Earning assets 243,051 237,700 2.3 % 248,336 232,559 6.8 % Total assets 250,070 244,153 2.4 % 255,098 239,134 6.7 % Noninterest bearing deposits 80,637 73,999 9.0 % 81,427 72,336 12.6 % Interest bearing deposits 135,940 139,407 -2.5 % 141,151 136,195 3.6 % Total deposits 216,577 213,406 1.5 % 222,578 208,531 6.7 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 1,566 0 N/M 787 159 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 31,236 $ 30,024 4.0 % $ 31,272 $ 29,863 4.7 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Total loans $ 147,227 $ 137,942 $ 130,708 $ 131,507 $ 131,481 Total short term investments 10,843 23,035 33,929 26,349 21,563 Total investment securities 84,981 92,926 92,935 89,922 84,656 Earning assets 243,051 253,903 257,572 247,778 237,700 Total assets 250,070 260,399 264,668 254,291 244,153 Noninterest bearing deposits 80,637 82,622 81,387 75,572 73,999 Interest bearing deposits 135,940 146,206 150,771 146,331 139,407 Total deposits 216,577 228,828 232,158 221,903 213,406 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 1,566 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 31,236 $ 31,308 $ 31,546 $ 31,428 $ 30,024

Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Interest income $ 2,591 $ 2,486 $ 2,407 $ 2,345 $ 2,244 Interest expense 241 209 192 175 150 Net Interest Income 2,350 2,277 2,215 2,170 2,094 Service charges on deposits 37 42 35 35 38 Other income 100 87 91 94 92 Total Non Interest Income 137 129 126 129 130 Salaries and benefits expense 731 628 575 520 499 Occupancy and equipment expense 106 121 112 110 106 Other expense 302 382 290 276 281 Total Non Interest Expense 1,139 1,131 977 906 886 Pretax pre-provision income 1,348 1,275 1,364 1,393 1,338 Gain on sale of securities 7 0 2 0 3 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 30 0 507 60 60 Earnings before income taxes 1,325 1,275 859 1,333 1,281 Provision for income taxes 166 146 217 280 265 Net Earnings $ 1,159 $ 1,129 $ 642 $ 1,053 $ 1,016 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 1.00 $ 0.57 $ 0.94 $ 0.91

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Total loans $ 150,833 $ 142,848 $ 139,818 $ 129,762 $ 132,854 Total short term investments 7,454 20,766 19,027 39,662 20,090 Total investment securities 78,840 93,034 93,518 91,467 88,902 Total earning assets 237,127 256,648 252,363 260,891 241,846 Allowance for loan losses (1,634 ) (1,604 ) (1,600 ) (1,493 ) (2,731 ) Premises and equipment 2,729 2,725 2,731 2,747 2,780 Other Assets 7,582 5,046 5,817 6,050 6,433 Total assets 245,804 262,815 259,311 268,195 248,328 Noninterest bearing deposits 79,678 86,903 84,445 79,366 75,867 Interest bearing deposits 133,922 143,929 143,638 155,790 140,577 Total deposits 213,600 230,832 228,083 235,156 216,444 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 610 1,143 352 1,548 872 Total liabilities 214,210 231,975 228,435 236,704 217,316 Shareholders' Equity Actual 31,594 31,497 30,993 30,310 29,886 Unrealized Gain - AFS (650 ) (657 ) (117 ) 1,181 1,126 Total Equity $ 30,944 $ 30,840 $ 30,876 $ 31,491 $ 31,012

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Nonaccrual loans $ 179 $ 224 $ 394 $ 921 $ 2,345 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 179 $ 224 $ 394 $ 921 $ 2,345 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 458 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.28 % 0.66 % 1.81 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,604 $ 1,600 $ 1,493 $ 2,731 $ 2,662 Loans charged off 0 0 400 1,300 0 Loan recoveries 0 4 0 2 9 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 4 (400 ) (1,298 ) 9 Provision for loan losses 30 0 507 60 60 Balance at end of period $ 1,634 $ 1,604 $ 1,600 $ 1,493 $ 2,731 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 2.06 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 913 % 716 % 406 % 162 % 116 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.31 % 0.99 % -0.01 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.39 % 0.05 % 0.05 %

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.85 % 1.73 % 0.97 % 1.66 % 1.66 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.84 % 14.42 % 8.14 % 13.40 % 13.54 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.51 % 14.34 % 8.44 % 13.90 % 13.78 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.49 % 12.02 % 11.92 % 12.36 % 12.30 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.53 % 4.19 % 4.17 % 4.22 % 4.19 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.40 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.25 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.13 % 3.86 % 3.88 % 3.94 % 3.94 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 43.0 % 43.9 % 37.2 % 35.3 % 35.8 % End of period book value per common share $ 28.13 $ 27.88 $ 27.92 $ 28.47 $ 28.04 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 28.72 $ 28.48 $ 28.02 $ 27.41 $ 27.02 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,100 1,106 1,106 1,106 1,106

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 10,466 50 1.91 % 1.91 % $ 21,189 66 1.25 % 1.25 % FRB Stock 377 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 374 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 154 1 2.60 % 2.60 % 220 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 84,827 599 2.82 % 3.58 % 84,436 569 2.70 % 3.88 % Loans 147,227 1,935 5.26 % 5.26 % 131,481 1,603 4.88 % 4.88 % Total Interest Earning Assets 243,051 2,591 4.26 % 4.53 % 237,700 2,244 3.78 % 4.19 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 4,400 4,585 Other assets 4,229 4,556 Allowance for loan losses (1,610 ) (2,688 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,019 6,453 Total Assets $ 250,070 $ 244,153 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 112,148 166 0.59 % 0.59 % 111,772 94 0.34 % 0.34 % Certificates and other time deposits 23,792 65 1.09 % 1.09 % 27,635 56 0.81 % 0.81 % Other borrowings 1,566 10 2.55 % 2.55 % 0 0 0.30 % 0.30 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 137,506 241 0.70 % 0.70 % 139,407 150 0.43 % 0.43 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 80,637 73,999 Other liabilities 691 723 Shareholders' Equity 31,236 30,024 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 250,070 $ 244,153 Net Interest Income and Spread 2,350 3.56 % 3.83 % 2,094 3.34 % 3.76 % Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 4.13 % 3.52 % 3.94 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 June 30 2018 % 2017 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 88,292 58.54 % $ 74,775 54.52 % Real estate: Commercial 20,961 13.90 % 19,560 18.79 % Residential 23,518 15.59 % 21,337 16.31 % Construction and development 17,387 11.53 % 16,432 9.04 % Consumer 675 0.45 % 750 1.34 % Total loans (gross) 150,833 100.00 % 132,854 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 150,833 100.00 % $ 132,854 100.00 % June 30 June 30 2018 2017 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 32,244 $ 29,886 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 33,878 $ 31,820 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 164,787 $ 153,768 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.56 % 19.44 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.56 % 20.69 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.89 % 12.24 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 20 17 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 60.00 $ 63.00 Low $ 59.75 $ 57.00 Close $ 60.00 $ 61.00

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.