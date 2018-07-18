

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a potential precursor to imposing tariffs, the Commerce Department has launched an investigation into whether imports of uranium ore and products threaten to impair national security.



The Commerce Department said the investigation will canvass the entire uranium sector from the mining industry through enrichment, defense, and industrial consumption.



'Our production of uranium necessary for military and electric power has dropped from 49 percent of our consumption to five percent,' Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.



He added, 'The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security will conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent review to determine whether uranium imports threaten to impair national security.'



President Donald Trump's administration has previously cited national security concerns in order to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



The Commerce Department is also conducting an investigation to determine whether automobile imports threaten to impair national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.



The decision to launch the investigation related to uranium imports followed a petition filed by U.S. uranium mining companies, UR-Energy and Energy Fuels.



Some lawmakers have sought to curb Trump's ability to use national security concerns to impose tariffs but have encountered resistance from House Republican leaders and the White House.



