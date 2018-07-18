

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.62 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $10.00 billion from $9.17 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $10.00 Bln vs. $9.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.30



