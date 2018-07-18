

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.40 billion, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.83 billion or $3.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $20.00 billion from $19.29 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.83 Bln. vs. $2.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.08 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q2): $20.00 Bln vs. $19.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.80



