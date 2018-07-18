

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.15 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $10.61 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Badger Meter Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.29 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $113.65 million from $104.18 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $113.65 Mln vs. $104.18 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX