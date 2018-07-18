

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $638 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $533 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.64 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $533 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.64 - $2.69 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.28 - $2.32. Full year revenue guidance: $10.75 - $10.85 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX