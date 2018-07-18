

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $180 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.5% to $1.17 billion from $0.87 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $546 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.172 - $1.182 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.673 - $4.703 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX