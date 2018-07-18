

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.4 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $23.4 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.86 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $89.64 million from $95.16 million last year.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.86 Mln. vs. $22.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $89.64 Mln vs. $95.16 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX