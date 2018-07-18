Urban Airship Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

Urban Airship positioned in the Leaders quadrant and the furthest on the completeness of vision axis overall

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer engagement company Urban Airship (https://www.urbanairship.com/) today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms*. Among 15 vendors evaluated, Urban Airship was positioned in the Leaders quadrant and furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis overall. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A complimentary copy of the (https://www.urbanairship.com/lp/gartner-inc-2018-magic-quadrant-for-mobile-marketing-platforms)full report (https://www.urbanairship.com/lp/gartner-inc-2018-magic-quadrant-for-mobile-marketing-platforms) is available from Urban Airship.

"We believe Gartner's recognition of Urban Airship as a Leader is validation of our market-leading ability to set new standards for customer experience by powering real-time interactions across any channel - apps, websites, mobile wallets, email, SMS, voice and more," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Urban Airship. "Only Urban Airship's open platform unlocks the value and actionability of real-time data, giving marketers the control to take action on it anywhere, including maximizing their use of customer data, automation and predictive machine learning across existing solution investments. This gives the marketer more visibility, capability and flexibility than they've ever had before."

According to the Gartner report, "Leaders possess the resources and acumen to deliver extensive mobile marketing capabilities guided by a clear, comprehensive view of mobile marketing's crucial role as the dominant engagement point for customers and prospects. Leaders have executed a substantial number of implementations across a variety of industries. They push their customers toward more advanced states of mobile marketing capabilities. Leaders are equally successful in B2B and B2C marketing scenarios."

The report also notes, "Improving customer experience and driving revenue growth are among customer references' most frequently cited reasons for investing in a mobile marketing platform.3 (https://www.gartner.com/document/3882270?toggle=1&refval=%20&ref=solrvlp&qid=79949ea38fdfab1efaadfe842dv_3_customer_reference) Advanced analytics capabilities are emerging as a key point of differentiation. As marketers seek to meet customer demands for real-time mobile engagements, marketing data and analytics are driving platform vendor value and client satisfaction - much of which is dependent on service, support and integration."

Recently, Urban Airship announced delivering more than two trillion messages - doubling its overall volume in the past year - growing annual recurring revenue 2.5X year-over-year for its data solutions that allow marketers to analyze and act upon real-time customer behavior, and reaching financial breakeven earlier this year. In the past 12 months, Urban Airship has made giant strides in bringing its real-time data and multichannel customer engagement platform to market, including:

Introducing new predictive AI and intelligent orchestration to reduce churn and optimize cross-channel engagement, ensuring the right message is delivered through the best channel at the optimal time for each customer

Launched the industry's only open orchestration platform that easily integrates any channel in the martech stack and connects any existing database or analytic tool

Added native support for email, bringing a new level of customer responsiveness with real-time behavioral triggers

Added native SMS to provide even more options for businesses to connect with their customers

Worked with Google Pay to create ticketing and boarding pass experiences that reset customer expectations for travel, hospitality and entertainment businesses

Launched a beta program for Alexa voice notifications

Introduced technology to directly embed automation and rich messages into mobile apps to instantly reach customers based on multiple in-the-moment behaviors

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Mike McGuire, Charles S. Golvin, Bryan Yeager, July 12, 2018.

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Urban Airship

Urban Airship is trusted by thousands of businesses to drive growth with digital customer engagement. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver billions of personalized, interactive notifications that inspire interest and drive action across all digital channels. Urban Airship is used by many of the world's most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBCUniversal, Sky Plc and Zillow.

