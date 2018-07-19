

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release June numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.4 percent, while the Australian economy is tipped to have added 16,500 jobs following the addition of 12,000 in May. The participation rate is called unchanged at 65.5 percent.



Japan will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 5.3 percent on year after jumping 14.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.0 percent, down from 8.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 531.2 billion yen following the 578.3 billion yen deficit a month earlier.



Hong Kong will see June figures for unemployment; in May, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 5.25 percent.



