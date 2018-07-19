

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 721.408 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 531.2 billion yen following the 578.3 billion yen deficit in May.



Exports advanced an annual 6.7 percent - shy of forecasts for 7.0 percent and down from 8.1 percent in the previous month.



Imports were up just 2.5 percent on year versus expectations for a gain of 5.3 percent and down sharply from 14.0 percent a month earlier.



