

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 50 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,785-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside thanks to positive earnings news and a small bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the properties were offset by mixed performances from the financial shares and oil companies.



For the day, the index shed 10.87 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 2,787.26 after trading between 2,786.04 and 2,818.40.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank gained 0.47 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.19 percent, China Life added 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) picked up 0.16 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.27 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.75 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.38 percent, China Vanke plunged 2.22 percent and Poly Real Estate plummeted 3.29 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved modestly higher on Wednesday after initially showing a lack of direction. The Dow reached its best closing level in a month, while the S&P 500 hit a five-month closing high.



The Dow added 79.40 points or 0.32 percent to 25,199.29, while the NASDAQ eased 0.67 points or 0.01 percent to 7,854.44 and S&P 500 ticked up 6.07 points or 0.22 percent to 2,815.62.



The modest strength on Wall Street was a positive reaction to earnings news from companies that beat the street, including United Continental (UAL) and Morgan Stanley (MS).



Late in the trading day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said economic activity continued to expand across the U.S. The Fed noted many manufacturers expressed concern about tariffs, with many districts citing new trade policies for higher prices and supply disruptions.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a sharp pullback in new residential construction in the U.S. in June, while building permits also were down.



Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Wednesday on supply concerns after Venezuela's Amuay oil refinery shut down a distillation unit. Crude oil futures for August delivery ended up $0.68 or 1 percent at $68.76 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



