

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Kisqali or ribociclib in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of pre/perimenopausal or postmenopausal women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as initial endocrine-based therapy.



The FDA also approved Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal women with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as initial endocrine based therapy or following disease progression on endocrine therapy.



Kisqali was first approved in March 2017 for use with an AI to treat HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in post-menopausal women whose cancer is advanced or has spread to other parts of the body.



The common side effects of Kisqali are infections, abnormally low count of a type of white blood cell (neutropenia), a reduction in the number of white cells in the blood (leukopenia), headache, cough, nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, hair loss and rash.



Warnings include the risk of a heart problem known as QT prolongation that can cause an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death, serious liver problems, low white blood cell counts that may result in infections that may be severe, and fetal harm.



The FDA granted Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designation for this indication. The FDA granted this approval to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.



