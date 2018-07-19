VFS Global Opens Ukraine Visa Application Centres in Riyadh and Jeddah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Embassy of Ukraine announced the opening of two visa application centres in Saudi Arabia - in Riyadh and Jeddah - to efficiently serve expatriate travellers from the Kingdom to Ukraine in partnership with VFS Global on 12 July, 2018.

Opening the centre, the Head of Consular Section of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Yurii Tereschenko said: "The new visa application centres have been opened in the light of increasing number of travellers to Ukraine from Saudi Arabia. The centres will considerably ease the visa application process providing streamlined service to expatriates from the Kingdom wishing to travel to Ukraine for both tourism and business purposes."

The inauguration of the centre was done in the presence of H.E Mr. Serhii Pushkarsky, Deputy Head of Mission and Mr. Bohdan Kostiuk, Consular Assistantof the Embassy of Ukraine.

The opening of the centres follows the mandate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine under which, VFS Global is entrusted with the opening of 10 visa application centres in eight countries across the Middle East, Levant region and South Asia.

The new centre in Riyadh is located on the Basement level, 2591, Al Hada District, besides the Courtyard Marriot Hotel. In Jeddah, the centre is located at the Ground Floor of Al Etimad Visa Centre, TasHeel Commercial Plaza on Suwaid Bin Sakher Street, off Jundub Bin Kaab Street (Off Prince Sultan Street), Al Mohammadiya District 1.

Applicants can direct their queries and appointment requests to the helpline number 920002114 or info.ukraineksa@vfshelpline.com

Mr.Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO for Middle East, South Asia & China, VFS Global, said: " We are confident that the opening of the Ukraine visa application centre in Saudi Arabia will help catalyse travel to the East European country. Increasingly, Ukraine is a sought-after destination for expatriate tourists as well as the business fraternity of Saudi Arabia and we are committed to providing them with excellent and seamless service."

Managed by professionals trained to provide secure and time-efficient services, the new centre comes with automated queue governance for smooth flow of applicants, a dedicated website for end-to-end information and a range of optional services including a Premium Lounge and door-step delivery of processed passports.

