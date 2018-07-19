Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ( "MN" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to report that it recently received from the National Research Council ("NRC/CNRC") a research proposal: "The potential of ore upgrading and purification techniques to produce battery grade material (high purity 99.999%)."

The proposed project objectives and scope of work are based on email exchanges and documentation provided by MN. The proposed project objectives are to: i) identify a potential upgrading route targeting a pre-concentrate grading 15% Mn with 85% recovery on samples from the Battery Hill deposit and ii) conduct initial purification testing on a synthetic solution with various fluoride reagents.

The project along with all tests will be conducted under the auspices of the NRC/CNRC Mineral Processing Team - Energy, Mining and Environmental Division with the prime purpose of assisting the Company to develop and produce various battery grade materials for the electric vehicle and battery storage industry. This is consistent with MN's intentions of becoming a supply chain supplier within the North American market. The estimated total cost of the project will be $185,000 with a government contribution of up to $50,000. "We have accepted their generous offer and look forward to working with their excellent team of experts. We are very encouraged to work with the NRC/CNRC which will enable us to advance to achieve our goals" stated CEO Martin Kepman.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

