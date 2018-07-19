F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche's Tecentriq in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease worsening or death in the initial treatment of people with advanced lung cancer

Basel, 19 July 2018 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the Phase III IMpower132 study met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and demonstrated that the combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin plus pemetrexed) reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone in the initial (first-line) treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). While a numerical improvement for the co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) was observed, statistical significance was not met at this interim analysis, and the study will continue as planned with final OS results expected next year. Safety for the Tecentriq and chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination. These data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.



"The IMpower132 study showed Tecentriq plus chemotherapy prolonged the time people with this type of advanced lung cancer lived without their disease worsening. We will discuss these results with health authorities." said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



About the IMpower132 study

IMpower132 is a Phase III, open-label, randomised study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed) versus chemotherapy alone in chemotherapy-naïve patients with NSCLC. The study enrolled 568 people who were randomised equally (1:1) to receive:



Tecentriq in combination with cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed (Arm A), or

Cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed (Arm B, control arm)



During the treatment-induction phase, people received Tecentriq, pemetrexed and investigator's choice of either cisplatin or carboplatin on Day 1 of every three weeks for a dosing period of four or six cycles. People who experienced clinical benefit during the induction phase began maintenance therapy until disease progression.



The co-primary endpoints were:

PFS as determined by the investigator using RECIST v1.1

OS



IMpower132 met its PFS co-primary endpoint as per the study protocol.





About NSCLC

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally. [1] Each year 1.59 million people die as a result of the disease; this translates into more than 4,350 deaths worldwide every day. [2] Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC and small cell lung cancer. NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting for around 85% of all cases.[2] NSCLC comprises non-squamous and squamous-cell lung cancer, the squamous form of which is characterised by flat cells covering the airway surface when viewed under a microscope. The squamous form tends to grow near the centre of the lung, and accounts for approximately 25-30% of all NSCLC cases.[3]



About Tecentriq

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1 expressed on tumour cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the activation of T cells. Tecentriq has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner with cancer immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers.



Currently, Roche has eight Phase III lung cancer studies underway, evaluating Tecentriq alone or in combination with other medicines.



Tecentriq is already approved in the European Union, United States and more than 70 countries for people with previously treated metastatic NSCLC and for certain types of untreated or previously treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).



About Roche in cancer immunotherapy

For more than 50 years, Roche has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in oncology. Today, we're investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options that help a person's own immune system fight cancer.



By applying our seminal research in immune tumour profiling within the framework of the Roche-devised cancer immunity cycle, we are accelerating and expanding the transformative benefits with Tecentriq to a greater number of people living with cancer. Our cancer immunotherapy development programme takes a comprehensive approach in pursuing the goal of restoring cancer immunity to improve outcomes for patients.



To learn more about the Roche approach to cancer immunotherapy please follow this link: http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm (http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm)



