AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in June, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.9 percent in June, the same rate as in the previous three months.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent



The number of unemployed people totaled 354,000 in June, down from 446,000 a year ago.



