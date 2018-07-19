Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea reports receipt of milestone payment based on first Cresemba approval in Latin America . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, July 19, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has received a CHF 2 million milestone payment from its partner Grupo Biotoscana S.L. ("GBT"), based on the first regulatory approval of the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) in Latin America.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Corporate Development Officer, said: "We are very pleased with the approval of Cresemba in Peru. This is the first approval of the brand in the important Latin America region and the first approval of Cresemba outside Europe and the U.S. We are looking forward to GBT making Cresemba available to patients in Peru and other Latin American countries following further regulatory approvals."

Basilea and GBT entered into a supply, distribution and licensing agreement for Cresemba and also for Basilea's antibiotic Zevtera in September 2016. The agreement covers 19 countries in Latin America and Basilea received an upfront payment of CHF 11 million. Basilea supplies GBT with Cresemba and Zevtera at a transfer price and is eligible to receive further milestone payments.

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Canada, Russia, Turkey, Israel and the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa regions. In the 28 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Peru, isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.1 It is also approved in the U.S. and Switzerland.2, 3 Isavuconazole has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com/).

