

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income climbed 30 percent to $681 million from last year's $525 million.



Basic earnings per share grew to $0.32 from $0.25 a year ago. Operational earnings per share were $0.38, compared to $0.30 a year ago.



Revenues grew 5 percent to $8.89 billion from last year's $8.45 billion. Revenues increased 1% on a comparable basis.



Total orders climbed 14 percent from last year to $9.48 billion, with growth in all divisions and regions. Orders on a comparable basis increased 8 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said that macroeconomic signs are trending positively in Europe and the United States, with growth expected to continue in China. The overall global market is growing, with rising geopolitical uncertainties in various parts of the world. Oil prices and foreign exchange translation effects are expected to continue to influence the company's results.



