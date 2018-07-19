

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the Phase III IMpower132 study met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS and demonstrated that the combination of Tecentriq, or atezolizumab, plus chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin plus pemetrexed) reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone in the initial treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



Genentech noted that while a numerical improvement for the co-primary endpoint of overall survival or OS was observed, statistical significance was not met at this interim analysis, and the study will continue as planned with final OS results expected next year.



Safety for the Tecentriq and chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination. The company will present these data at an upcoming medical meeting.



'The IMpower132 study showed Tecentriq plus chemotherapy prolonged the time people with this type of advanced lung cancer lived without their disease worsening. We will discuss these results with health authorities,' said Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.



Mpower132 is a Phase III, open-label, randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in chemotherapy-naïve patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC.



The study enrolled 578 people who were randomized equally to receive Tecentriq in combination with cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed (Arm A), or Cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed (Arm B, control arm). IMpower132 met its PFS co-primary endpoint as per the study protocol.



