

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported Thursday that its first-half earnings increased 9.6 percent to 390 million Swiss francs from last year's 356 million francs.



EBIT was 501 million francs, up 10.8 percent from 452 million francs last year. Operational result or EBITDA grew 9.7 percent from last year to 608 million francs.



Net turnover for the first half climbed 14.2 percent to 10.07 billion francs from 8.82 billion francs last year. Gross profit improved 12.7 percent to 3.81 billion francs.



The company said it achieved strong volume growth across all business units.



Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel, said, ' This growth combined with active cost management delivered a significant improvement in results confirming the consistency of the implementation of our business strategy. ...We monitor the volatile markets and geopolitical developments very closely. Despite this market environment we are confident and ambitious as we enter the second half of the year.'



