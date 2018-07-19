sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

132,75 Euro		+4,05
+3,15 %
WKN: A0JLZL ISIN: CH0025238863 Ticker-Symbol: KNIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,18
136,38
08:50
134,00
134,95
08:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG132,75+3,15 %