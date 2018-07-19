

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) reported that its profit after tax for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 rose to 720 million euros from 666 million euros last year. Earnings per basic share increased 8% to 0.60 euros and increased 5% to 0.98 euros on non-IFRS.



Second quarter operating profit was up 13% year over year to 1.04 billion euros, up 12% on non-IFRS at constant currencies. As announced in January 2018, the Company expects a positive revenue and profit impact from the adoption of IFRS 15 in 2018. In the second quarter, this positive impact on SAP's operating profit was around 54 million euros.



'This quarter is exemplary for the road we have chosen: rapidly transforming the company to the cloud while substantially growing profits and margins. I am very confident that this momentum will continue to expand. That's why we raised our 2018 outlook and 2020 ambition,' said Luka Mucic, Chief financial officer.



New cloud bookings grew 24% or 29% at constant currencies in the second quarter and reached 421 million euros. Cloud and software revenue grew 4% year over year to 4.94 billion euros , up 10% on non-IFRS at constant currencies. Total revenue grew 4% year over year to 6.00 billion euros, up 10% on non-IFRS at constant currencies.



Due to the strong momentum in SAP's cloud business the Company raised its outlook for the full year 2018.



Non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue is now expected to be in a range of 5.050 billion euros - 5.200 billion euros at constant currencies, up 34.0% - 38.0% at constant currencies. The previous range was 4.95 billion euros - 5.15 billion euros at constant currencies.



Non-IFRS cloud and software revenue is now expected to be in a range of 21.025 billion euros - 21.250 billion euros at constant currencies, up 7.5% - 8.5% at constant currencies. The previous range was 20.85 billion euros - 21.25 billion euros at constant currencies.



Non-IFRS total revenue is now expected to be in a range of 24.975 billion euros - 25.300 billion euros at constant currencies, up 6.0% - 7.5% at constant currencies. The previous range was 24.80 billion euros - 25.30 billion euros at constant currencies.Non-IFRS operating profit is now expected to be in a range of 7.400 billion euros - 7.500 billion euros at constant currencies, up 9.0% - 11.0% at constant currencies. The previous range was 7.35 billion euros - 7.50 billion euros at constant currencies.



While SAP's full-year 2018 business outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year.



Looking beyond 2018, SAP updated its 2020 ambition. This update reflects the strong momentum in SAP's cloud business, the acquisition of Callidus Software as well as a more challenging currency environment compared to 2017.



SAP now expects 2020 non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue in a range of 8.2 billion euros - 8.7 billion euros, compared to the prior outlook of 8.0 billion euros - 8.5 billion euros. SAP continues to expect non-IFRS total revenue of 28 billion euros - 29 billion euros, non-IFRS operating profit of 8.5 billion euros - 9.0 billion euros.



The updated ambition is based on estimated average 2018 currencies, assuming the current foreign exchange environment prevails until year-end. The previous ambition was based on average 2017 currencies. The change in currency assumptions negatively impacts the cloud subscriptions and support revenue ambition by approximately -€0.35 billion, the total revenue ambition by approximately -1.0 billion euros and the operating profit ambition by about - 0.4 billion euros. These negative impacts are now included in the updated 2020 ambition.



