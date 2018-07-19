Publicis Groupe :First Half 2018 Results

First Half 2018 Results

press release (http://hugin.info/156954/R/2206053/857331.pdf)



- H1 results on track with our objective to improve organic growth and expand margin in 2018- Slowdown from a good Q1 to a negative Q2 partly due to health sector- 27% growth on our strategic game changers and unprecedented new business track-record ramping up in H2 2018- Strong operating margin rate expansion of 60 basis points in H1 2018 allowing both investment in our transformation to build future growth and 13% headline EPS growth at constant currency- All numbers in value impacted by lower US dollar and other currencies versus the euroH1 2018 Results" (million euro) H1 2018before IFRS 16 2018 vs 2017at constant exchange ratesbefore IFRS 16 2018 vs 2017before IFRS 16" Net revenue (1) (2) 4,280 -0.5% -8.2%" Organic growth -0.4%" Operating margin (1) 611 +5.6% -4.2%" Operating margin rate 14.3% +80bps +60bps" Headline group net income (2) 450 +14.2% +4.2%" Headline EPS, diluted (euro) (2) 1.94 +12.8% +2.6%(1) in dollars US, Net revenue: + 2.6 %; Operating margin: +7.1% (H1 2018 vs. H1 2017)(2) See definitionsQ2 2018" Net revenue 2,198" Reported growth -8.3%" Growth at constant currency -2.4%" Organic growth -2.1%Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe:"First half of 2018 was a busy but very productive period for Publicis Groupe. We have focused on 3 main objectives directly in line with our 3-year transformation plan, Sprint To The Future.First, we have set the financial conditions to deliver our full year 2018 targets of organic growth and margin expansion. First half organic growth was slightly negative as in 2017, but with an improvement in North America which turned positive. This is an encouraging sign as this is where our new model is the most advanced. We saw a slowdown from our good first quarter of +1.6% to a second quarter at -2.1%, mostly due to two conjunctural challenges - tougher basis of comparison and uncertainty relating to GDPR implementation impacting our net revenue in Europe - but also to one specific operational bump with our volatile health sales representatives business in the US. This bump represents the biggest share of our negative growth as the overall impact of our Publicis Health business was around 30 million euro.Despite the environment, we showed a 60 basis point margin improvement and 40 basis points on a comparable basis at constant restructuring charges. This 40 basis point expansion actually includes +70 basis points thanks to cost savings and investment in our game changers representing 30 basis points. These reflect two important points: first, we are making progress in delivering on our efficiency plan, demonstrating our ability to reduce costs while providing more high value products and services to our clients. Second, we are investing in our key strategic capabilities to build the growth of the future.Overall, our first half financial results, combined with our impressive new business wins that will start ramping up in the second half, make us confident to deliver our full year objective of improving growth and margin versus 2017.Our second objective was to accelerate our transformation by scaling up our new model connecting data, creativity and technology to accelerate our organic growth.During this semester, we continued to develop our global practices and simplify our structure in the countries where we operate and the way we work with our clients. We are on track and sometimes ahead on all the KPIs we communicated during the Investor Day in March 2018.We are actually experiencing very high growth, above 25%, in what will be the core of our offer in the future: our strategic game changers, namely data, dynamic creativity and digital business transformation.Being at the core of our client transformation has made us win like never before with our existing clients and in new business, be it globally with Daimler, Campbell's and Marriott, or locally with McDonald's, Macy's and Nestlé. The momentum is continuing in Q3, and only last week, we announced the wins of Lenovo media globally, P&G Shopper in the UK and Nestlé in the US.I reiterate, if necessary, that our market has been facing major challenges and transformation has become a necessity for all. Initiatives we launched very early and acquisitions we made are bearing fruits: we are able to overcome unavoidable budget cuts and changes in marketing plans thanks to our assets and our organization that position us in the most competitive way possible.Our third objective was to increase shareholder value to make sure we reward our shareholders for the trust they put in our transformation journey. During this semester, we were able to deliver strong financial results, beyond organic growth. We improved margin significantly, headline EPS went up 13% at constant currency, and our financial situation is stronger with a net debt reduction of almost 1 billion euros over the last 12 months.No doubt, during H1, we have set the foundations to deliver our full year objectives and even more importantly our 3 years transformation plan. It will not be an easy journey as we must transform ourselves while facing some strong market headwinds. There could be some unexpected bumps in the road like the one we just experienced in the health sector. But we have an outstanding team, unmatched capabilities in data, creativity and technology and a proven winning model that make us very confident for the future."* *Publicis Groupe's Supervisory Board met on July 18, 2018, under the chairmanship of Maurice Lévy, to examine the accounts for the first half of 2018 presented by Arthur Sadoun, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board.KEY FIGURES, IN EUROEUR million,except per share data and percentages H1 2018 (1)with IFRS 16 H1 2018before IFRS 16 H1 2017before IFRS 16Data from the Income statement:Net revenue (3) 4,280 4,280 4,664Pass-through revenue 445 445 457Revenue (3) 4,725 4,725 5,121Operating margin before Depreciation & Amortization 882 683 719% of net revenue 20.6% 16.0% 15.4%Operating margin 617 611 638% of net revenue 14.4% 14.3% 13.7%Operating income 458 452 604Net income attributable to the Groupe 301 313 387Earnings Per Share 1.33 1.38 1.72Headline EPS, diluted (2) 1.89 1.94 1.89Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital requirements 500 499 594Data from the Balance sheet June 30, 2018with IFRS 16 June 30, 2018 before IFRS 16 Dec. 31, 2017before IFRS 16Total assets 24,591 22,833 23,780Groupe share of Shareholders' equity 6,155 6,157 5,956Net debt (Net cash) 1,044 1,136 727(1) Accounts as of June 30, 2018 have been established applying IFRS 16 accounting standard (use of prospective method).(2) Net income attributable to the Groupe after elimination of impairment charge/real estate consolidation charge, amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions, the main capital gains (losses) on disposals, the impact of US tax reform and the revaluation of earn-out payments, divided by the average number of shares on a diluted basis.(3) Under IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, in force since January 1, 2018, comparative data from the previous period have been restated. Revenue is equal to net revenue after re-billable costs have been reintegrated.KEY FIGURES, IN US DOLLARSUSD million,except per share data H1 2018before IFRS 16 H1 2017before IFRS 16 H1 2018vs. H1 2017before IFRS 16Net revenue (1) 5,179 5,046 +2.6%Operating margin 739 690 +7.1%Headline group net income 545 467 +16.7%Headline EPS, diluted (2) 2.35 2.04 +15.2%(1) Under IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, in force since January 1, 2018, comparative data from the previous period have been restated. Revenue is equal to net revenue after re-billable costs have been reintegrated.(2) Net income attributable to the Groupe after elimination of impairment charge/real estate consolidation charge, amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions, the main capital gains (losses) on disposals, the impact of US tax reform and the revaluation of earn-out payments, divided by the average number of shares on a diluted basis.Nota bene: All comparisons of H1 2018 numbers with H1 2017 numbers are done before impact ofIFRS 16 accounting standard.IFRS 15 ON "REVENUE"Publicis Groupe has applied IFRS 15, the accounting standard on revenue recognition, since it became effective on January 1, 2018. The 2017 financial statements have therefore been restated for the purposes of comparison with revenue since the standard came into force. This accounting standard increases IFRS revenue insofar as certain costs re-billed directly to clients are excluded from revenue. These costs mainly concern production activities as well as various expenses incumbent on clients.In this context, as the items that can be re-billed to clients do not come within the scope of assessment of operations, Publicis Groupe has decided to use a different indicator, i.e. net revenue , which is a more relevant indicator to measure the operational performance of the Groupe's activities.The table below provides a detailed account of revenue reported for 2017 before the impact of IFRS 15, as well as the 2017 figures restated after applying IFRS 15, i.e. net revenue and revenue.EUR million Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017Before IFRS 15Reported revenue 2,328 2,515 2,264 2,583 9,690With IFRS 15Net revenue 2,267 2,397 2,185 2,483 9,332+ Pass-through revenue 222 235 206 251 914= IFRS revenue 2,489 2,632 2,391 2,734 10,246Details of 2017 net revenue by quarter and by geography, and the main items of 2017 half year and full year results before and after IFRS 15 impact, have been disclosed in a press release dated July 6, 2018 (available on our website: www.publicisgroupe.com).IFRS 16 ON "LEASES"Publicis has decided to early adopt IFRS 16 accounting standard as of January 1, 2018.This accounting standard considers all lease contracts under a single model by which a lease contract is accounted for as a liability (discounted future payments), and a right of use is accounting for as an asset. The right of use will be amortized over the period of the lease contract (taking into account option periods during which the exercise is reasonably certain).Contracts committed by Publicis for which this accounting standard applies, are:- Mainly, real-estate leases: Publicis is a tenant of the offices in most cities where the Groupe operates,- And to a lesser extent, outdoor activities: the Groupe has committed to advertising contract concessions in its advertising sales activity where minimum guarantees apply, as well as vehicles and IT hardware leases.Publicis has retained the "prospective method" allowed by the accounting standard by which the cumulative effect of the standard will be accounted for as an adjustment to the opening equity, considering the "right of use" asset equals the amount of the lease commitment, adjusted for rents paid in advance. The opening balance sheet at January 1, 2018, after application of IFRS 16, is presented in the press release dated July 6, 2018 (available on our website: www.publicisgroupe.com). Furthermore, the 2017 consolidated income statement will not be restated. The Groupe will communicate 2018 half-year and full-year results including IFRS 16 and will provide those financial items excluding IFRS 16.Q2 2018 REVENUEPublicis Groupe's net revenue in Q2 2018 was 2,198 million euro, i.e. an 8.3% decline from 2,397 million euro in 2017. At constant exchange rates, growth was -2.4% after a 145 million euro negative impact of currency (-6.0% impact). Net acquisitions contributed a negative 5 million euro to net revenue in Q2 2018 following the deconsolidation of Genedigi from January 1, 2018.Organic growth was -2.1% in Q2 2018. This is a slowdown by comparison with the +1.6% recorded in Q1 2018 due to the strong comparable period in 2017, especially in North America. The Groupe has yet to register the benefits of the accounts won in the first quarter, which will only contribute to organic growth from Q3 2018 onwards. Furthermore, organic growth was affected by implementation of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe which caused several campaigns to be temporarily suspended at the initiative of clients but also at the initiative of Publicis due to uncertainties surrounding the obtaining of consumer consent via the websites on which these campaigns are rolled out. Mention should also be made of the difficulties encountered in the healthcare sector, notably concerning the activities of Contract Sales Organizations (see paragraph below).Breakdown of Q2 net revenue by regionEUR Net revenue Organicmillion Q2 2018 Q2 2017 growthEurope 641 670 -3.6%North America 1,179 1,300 -2.3%Asia Pacific 224 261 -2.1%Latin America 86 96 +7.2%Middle East & Africa 68 70 +4.5%Total 2,198 2,397 -2.1%H1 2018 REVENUEPublicis Groupe's net revenue in H1 2018 was 4,280 million euro, down 8.2% from 4,664 million euro in H1 2017. At constant exchange rates, growth was -0.5%, after exchange rates adversely affected net revenue by 362 million euro (-7.8% impact). Net acquisitions contributed a negative 6 million euro to net revenue in H1 2018 following the deconsolidation of Genedigi from January 1, 2018. Organic growth was -0.4% in H1 2018.In US dollars, Publicis Groupe net revenue was up 2.6%.Breakdown of net revenue in H1 2018 by sectorThe healthcare sector is undergoing radical transformation everywhere in the world. At a time when medical research and sales have moved on from the blockbuster era to an era of more specialized therapies, it has become necessary to adapt the marketing and propose measures that target patients and prescribers much more specifically. Publicis Health, Publicis Groupe's solution hub in healthcare, has developed an offering aligned with these needs - which revolves around data, dynamic creativity and digital business transformation.Beyond creative and media activities, Publicis Health has a very distinctive positioning in the healthcare communications sector with Publicis Health Solutions (PHS). This entity supplies CSOs (Contract Sales Organizations), a line of business that does not exist in other healthcare communications networks and where our competitors are mostly specialized in outsourcing. By its very nature, this business is highly volatile and developments in the healthcare sector have led clients to make last-minute adjustments, leading to the postponement or even the cancellation of campaigns.Publicis Health saw its revenue decline in the first half year, particularly that of PHS, its outsourcing business. Publicis Health remains committed to providing its clients with the best and this will require investing in health-related consulting, data and technology, in order to continue providing our clients with cutting-edge expertise for their digital transformation. The Groupe will continue to look at every opportunity to create as much value as possible from all its operations, for the greater benefit of all stakeholders.Breakdown of H1 net revenue by regionEUR Net revenue Organicmillion H1 2018 H1 2017 growthEurope 1,255 1,289 -1.7%North America 2,321 2,574 +0.1%Asia Pacific 423 499 -3.3%Latin America 158 173 +9.1%Middle East & Africa 123 129 +4.6%Total 4,280 4,664 -0.4%Europe posted negative growth of -2.6%. With acquisitions and exchange rates factored out, organic growth stood at -1.7%. In addition to the loss of a few accounts, this weak growth should be seen in the perspective of a difficult comparable period as growth in H1 2017 was +4.3%. Furthermore, there were the induced effects of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe which caused several campaigns to be temporarily suspended, at the initiative of clients but also at the initiative of Publicis, due to uncertainties about obtaining consumer consent via the websites on which these campaigns are rolled out. Given this general context, the main countries are down in Q2 year-on-year (France, Spain and Switzerland). Among the main markets mention should be made of the good performance of the UK (+1.7% in H1, +2.2% in Q2) and the sharp decline in Germany (-8.3%) where the comparable period in 2017 saw particularly strong growth.North America achieved organic growth of +0.1% in H1 2018, shored up by accounts won in 2017 (including McDonald's, Diesel, Lionsgate, Molson Coors and Southwest). The region is affected by the difficulties encountered by Publicis Health whose net revenue declined by some 30 million euro over the first six months of 2018. Given the impact of exchange rates, North America's revenue fell by 9.8% compared with 2017.Asia Pacific saw its net revenue decline by 15.2 % and its organic growth drop 3.3% over the period. This negative performance is largely attributable to Australia (-10.8%) which has been impacted by the discontinuation of the Qantas call center contract. China posted satisfactory growth, returning to positive territory (+0.4%) despite the impact of accounts lost. Singapore saw its net revenue rise by +6.3%.Latin America reported net revenue down 8.7% but organic growth of +9.1%. In Brazil, net revenue progressed by 7.6% thanks to the gain of the Petrobras and Bradesco accounts. Mexico continued to record sustained growth at +9.7%.The Middle East & Africa reported a decline of 4.7% but organic growth of +4.6% driven by South Africa (+11.1%) and the United Arab Emirates (+6.2%).ANALYSIS OF THE KEY FIGURESUnless otherwise stated, figures are presented before impact of IFRS 16.Income statementThe operating margin before depreciation & amortization was 683 million euro in H1 2018, down 5.0% from 719 million euro in 2017, i.e. a percentage margin of 16.0% of net revenue (vs. 15.4% in 2017):- Personnel costs totaled 2,834 million euro at June 30, 2018, down 8.4% from 3,095 million euro in 2017. Fixed personnel costs amounted to 2,507 million euro, i.e. 58.6% of net revenue versus 58.7% in 2017. Freelance costs were down to 187 million euro in 2018, after 199 million in 2017. Restructuring costs totaled 36 million euro in 2018 (down from 52 million euro in 2017) as the Groupe reorganizes around The Power of One which increasingly integrates structures and activities. Numerous investments (organization by country, development of production platforms, on-going regionalization of the Shared Services Centers, as well as various technological developments) will all help improve operational efficiency.- Other operating costs (excluding Depreciation & Amortization) amounted to 1,208 million euro, compared to 1,307 million euro in 2017. When pass-through costs are factored out, these costs stand at 17.8% of net revenue (versus 18.2% in 2017).Depreciation & Amortization for the period amounted to 72 million euro in 2018, down 11.1% by comparison with H1 2017.The Operating margin was 611 million euro, i.e. a 4.2% decrease from 638 million euro in 2017. At constant exchange rates, the Operating margin rose by 5.6%. Operating margin rate was 14.3%, up 60 basis points over 2017. On a like-for-like basis (constant exchange rates and constant scope of consolidation), it was 70 basis points higher than in 2017. This improvement was due to the downswing in restructuring costs (for 30 basis points), and to the impact of the cost savings program over the last 18 months (for 70 basis points), despite the investments made to accompany growth of game changers (for -30 basis points) .By region, the operating margin was 12.2% in Europe, 17.3% in North America, 9.7% in Asia Pacific, 8.2% in Latin America and 1.6% in the Middle East & Africa.Amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions totaled 34 million euro in H1 2018, versus 35 million euro in 2017. Impairment - Real estate consolidation totaled 107 million euro that was mainly due to real estate restructuring costs incurred by our real estate program "All in One" commenced in early 2018. In addition, non-current income and expense was a charge of 18 million euro (compared with 1 million euro in H1 2017) which corresponds to 17 million euro of capital loss for Genedigi before the sale of this entity was completed at the start of April 2018.Operating income totaled 452 million euro in H1 2018, after 604 million euro in H1 2017.Financial income (expense), comprised of the cost of net debt and Other financial income and expenses, amounted to an expense of 13 million euro in H1 2018, down from an expense of 38 million euro for the corresponding period in 2017. The cost of net debt was 15 million euro in H1 2018, after 32 million euro in 2017. Other financial income and expenses netted out at income of 2 million euro after an expense of 6 million euro in H1 2017.The revaluation of earn-out payments amounted to an expense of 11 million euro in H1 2018, down from an expense of 22 million in 2017.Income tax for the period was 114 million euro, stemming from the application of a forecast effective tax rate of 25.9% for 2018, after 151 million euro in H1 2017, corresponding to a forecast effective tax rate of 26.7%.The Associates share of profit was 1 million euro, compared with a loss of 2 million in H1 2017. Minority interests totaled 2 million euro in H1 2018 after 4 million in 2017.Overall, net income attributable to the Groupe amounted to 313 million euro at June 30, 2018, versus 387 million at June 30, 2017.When IFRS 16 is applied, the Operating margin stands at 617 million euro, and the percentage operating margin for the period is 14.4%. By region, the Operating margin then becomes 12.4% in Europe, 17.4% in North America, 9.9% in Asia Pacific, 8.2% in Latin America and 1.6% in the Middle East & Africa.The Operating income was 458 million euro in H1 2018.After IFRS 16, Financial income (expense) was an expense of 36 million euro in H1 2018 after inclusion of lease obligations totaling 29 million euro.Income tax was 109 million euro when the 2018 forecast effective tax rate of 25.9% was applied.Overall, net income attributable to the Groupe amounted to 301 million euro (after IFRS 16) at June 30, 2018.Free Cash FlowThe Groupe's free cash flow, before application of IFRS 16 and excluding variations in working capital requirements, decreased by 16% compared with the previous period to stand at 499 million euro. At constant exchange rates, it fell 8%. This decline was due to higher capex and the higher level of tax paid. Investments rose to 86 million euro versus 37 million euro in the first half of 2017. The increase in H1 2018 includes investments made under the All in One real estate program. Income tax paid rose from 115 million euro in H1 2017 to 149 million euro in H1 2018. Also, while the Groupe received a tax refund in H1 2017, the first half of 2018 marked the first payment of the toll charge (payment spread over an eight-year period) for 18 million euro. After application of IFRS 16, free cash flow amounted to 500 million euro.Net debtAt June 30, 2018, net debt totaled 1,136 million euro, up from 727 million euro at December 31, 2017. The substantial debt reduction (close to 1 billion euro) over the last 12 months can be attributed to strong cash flow generation combined with very strict control of variations in working capital requirements. In fact, the increase in working capital requirements was limited to 889 million euro in H1 2018, after an increase of 1,013 million euro in H1 2017. In H1 2018, the Groupe's average net debt stood at 1 405 million euro, after 1,993 million euro in the first half of 2017.HIGHLIGHTS FROM H1 2018Sprint To The FutureSince 2014 and the acquisition of Sapient, Publicis Groupe has been undergoing a deep transformation and is now uniquely positioned thanks to three key differentiation points:- The vision: the technology provided by Publicis.Sapient gives the Groupe the expertise to combine marketing and digital business transformation, connected with data. Thanks to these unparalleled assets, Publicis Groupe is able to engage with both Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs).- The model: The Power of One gathers all the Groupe's capabilities under one roof, putting clients at the core of its organization. It has led to the deployment of Global Client Leaders (GCLs) and the implementation of our country model under one leader and a unified executive team drawing from all the expertise of the Groupe to break down silos and improve efficiency.- The governance: the Groupe has successfully completed its management succession and has reinforced its decision-making committees, with a strong focus on the execution of strategy.Sprint To The Future is Publicis Groupe's strategy and execution plan for 2018-2020 and is based on three pillars:1. To provide each client with the keys to its future success: one-to-one consumer engagement at scale, and three strategic game changers, namely data, dynamic creativity and digital business transformation expertise.2. A sprint to accelerate the Groupe's transformation, notably through the deployment of Global Client Leaders, the roll-out of a country-by-country organization, and an "invest in growth" plan funded by a major cost-cutting program.3. Greater value to shareholders during the transformation, by accelerating organic growth and the percentage operating margin.For further details, see the Groupe's press release dated March 20, 2018:http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/news/press-releases/publicis-2020-sprint-to-the-future-en-1First results are very encouraging. net revenue of Strategic Game Changers is up 27% in the course of the first 6 months of 2018, validating the strategic decisions of the Groupe. Net revenue generated with the first 100 clients of the Groupe amounted to 450 million, representing 18% of net revenue of the top 100 clients.Publicis Groupe appointed 46 Global Client Leaders as of June 30, compared with 35 end 2017 and an objective of 100 by 2020. The objective to achieve 100% of net revenue under country model was reached at the end the first half of 2018, with the implementation around 8 key markets: France, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Central & Northern Europe, Southern Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific & Middle East / Africa. This organization will aim at accelerating Groupe's growth and delivering efficiency gains.Headcount in global delivery platform was 9,100 at end June, versus 8,700 end 2017.All the energy of the Groupe is mobilized to execute its strategy and to deliver greater value to its clients, its people and its shareholders. A dedicated incentive plan, fully aligned with the objectives presented during the investor day, will be implemented for the group of executives in charge of the execution of the plan.DisposalPublicis Groupe finalized the disposal of Genedigi during the second quarter of 2018.OUTLOOKPublicis Groupe remains focused on three priorities: to deliver the results announced year after year, to accelerate its transformation by rolling out its model at scale, and to create shareholder value throughout the period. The first half-year 2018 yielded a marked improvement of its percentage margin, double-digit growth (at constant exchange rates) of headline EPS, and a strengthening of its financial position. Business gains in the first quarter should lead to higher organic growth than in 2017. Concerning the margin, cost saving efforts will be continued, and part of the savings achieved will be reinvested to establish the basis for sustained future growth. Overall, the margin can be expected to increase by 30 to 50 basis points in 2018.In the longer term, Publicis Groupe intends to deliver greater value to shareholders by accelerating the growth of its headline diluted EPS over 2018-2020, using three levers:- accelerated organic growth,- improved margins,- bolt-on acquisitions.The objective is to accelerate organic growth over 2018-2020 with the ambition of achieving +4% by 2020.Publicis Groupe is also aiming to increase its percentage operating margin by 30 to 50 basis points per annum between now and 2020. This objective includes a 450-million euro cost savings plan fully aligned with the Groupe's strategy. This cost savings plan will serve to fund a 300-million euro operational investment program spanning 2018-2020, a plan that is primarily dedicated to the Groupe's talent through hiring, training, development and re-skilling.Publicis Groupe is targeting 5% to 10% annual growth of its headline diluted EPS, ramping up over the next three years, at constant exchange rates, through continuous enhancement of its organic growth, improved margins and the contribution of acquisitions to earnings.Free cash flow generation is expected to remain strong and the Groupe's balance sheet will remain solid. With a payout ratio in the region of 45%, dividend growth can be expected to accelerate over the next three years.This enhanced financial performance will place Publicis Groupe at the forefront of the market in marketing and business transformation.* *DisclaimerCertain information contained in this document, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements or unaudited financial forecasts. These forward-looking statements and forecasts are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements and forecasts are presented as at the date of this document and, other than as required by applicable law, Publicis Groupe does not assume any obligation to update them to reflect new information or events or for any other reason. Publicis Groupe urges you carefully to consider the risk factors that may affect its business, as set out in the Registration Documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and which is available on the website of Publicis Groupe (www.publicisgroupe.com), including an unfavorable economic climate, an extremely competitive market sector, the possibility that our clients could seek to terminate their contracts with us at short notice, the fact that a substantial part of the Group's revenue is derived from certain key clients, conflicts of interest between advertisers active in the same sector, the Group's dependence on its directors and employees, laws and regulations which apply to the Group's business, legal action brought against the Group based on allegations that certain of the Group's commercials are deceptive or misleading or that the products of certain clients are defective, the strategy of growing through acquisitions, the depreciation of goodwill and assets listed on the Group's balance sheet, the Group's presence in emerging markets, exposure to liquidity risk, a drop in the Group's credit rating and exposure to the risks of financial markets.Publicis Groupe has applied IFRS 15 "Revenue" accounting standard since January 1, 2018. Details of 2017 quarterly and full year revenue before and after IFRS 15 impact, 2017 net revenue by quarter and by geography, and the main items of 2017 half year and full year results before and after IFRS 15 impact, have been disclosed in a press release dated July 6, 2018.Publicis Groupe has applied IFRS 16 "Leases" accounting standard in advance, as of January 1, 2018. Publicis has retained the "prospective method" allowed by the accounting standard by which the cumulative effect of the standard will be accounted for as an adjustment to the opening equity, considering the "right of use" asset equals the amount of the lease commitment, adjusted for rents paid in advance. The opening balance sheet with the application of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2018 have been disclosed in a press release dated July 6, 2018. Besides, the 2017 consolidated income statement will not be restated. The Groupe will communicate 2018 half-year and full-year results including IFRS 16 and will provide those financial items excluding IFRS 16.About Publicis Groupe - The Power of OnePublicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. About Publicis Groupe - The Power of OnePublicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference! See definition in appendix(2) Acquisitions (Ardent, The Abundancy, The Herd Agency, Ella Factory, SFR Studio, Translate Plus, Plowshare, Harbor & Village, Optix, Independent Ideas, Domaines Publics), net of disposals.(3) EUR = USD 1.210 on average in H1 2018 vs. USD 1.082 on average in H1 2017EUR = GBP 0.880 on average in H1 2018 vs. GBP 0.860 on average in H1 2017New Business: Main wins in H1 2018Mercedes-Benz (Global), Campbell Soup Company (USA), Ricola (Global), Swarovski (France), Zhuyeqing Tea (China), Carrefour (China), Luzhou Laojiao, Whitail (China), Adobe (India), Asics (Singapore), P&O Ferries Holdings (UK), Department of Transport and Main Roads - Queensland Government (Australia), Lapp Holding AG (Germany), Hotwire (USA), Sentosa (Singapore), ABInBev (USA), Muthoot Pappachan Group (India), Kraft Heinz (China), Tourism Fiji (Global)Almara (Middle East), Campbell's Arnott (Australia), Campbell's Soup Company (North America), Clas Ohlson (Norway), Didi Chuxing (China), Etisalat Misr (Egypt), Henryk Kania (Poland), Iberdrola (Norway), LT Grp (Philippines), Lucano Group (Italy), Marriott International (Global), Maspex (Poland), Mcdonald's (Middle East), Mondelez International (North America), NBC Universal/Telemundo (USA), Ola (India), Pirelli (Global), Pizzardi Editore (Italy), Red Bull (USA), The Body Shop (Singapore), ZEE5 (India), Banyan Tree (Singapore), Coty (China & South East Asia), Dunkin' Donuts (USA), Glovo (Italy), IKEA (MENA), L'Oreal (Mexico), Macy's (USA), McDonald's (France & Latin America), NBCU Universal Kids (USA), Nonno Nanni (Italy), Sensee (France)Carrefour (Global), Marriott International (Global), Mercedez Benz (Global)Marriott International (LATAM), Mercedes Benz (Colombia, Argentina, Regional), Daimler (Korea, Greece, Hungary, Czech republic, Turkey, Belgium), Hochalnd (Romania), Central Beverage Company (Israel), Mercedes (Portugal), Eviso (Belgium), VISA (Argentina), Nestlé (Chile), McDonalds (LATAM- Regional), IKEA (South Korea), Petronas (Malaysia), Kering (Japan)Alexion Pharmaceuticals (USA), AVANIR Pharmaceuticals (USA), DBV Technologies (USA), Eli Lilly & Co. (USA), Galderma (USA), ParatekPharmaceuticals (USA), Pfizer Inc. (UK & USA), Roche (USA), Astrazeneca (USA), Bayer (USA), Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (USA), Masimo Corporation (USA), Merck & Co. (USA), Novo Nordisk (USA), Merz Aesthetics (USA), Proctor & Gamble (USA), Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Europe), Sarepta Therapeutics (USA)2018 press releases05-01-2018 Publicis Groupe half-year financial statement liquidity contract22-01-2018 Nick Law Joins Publicis as Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe and President of Publicis Communications23-01-2018 Carrefour group signs strategic partnership with Publicis.Sapient to accelerate its digital transformation23-01-2018 Press release "Anonymous Letter"29-01-2018 Publicis Groupe and Microsoft Announce Partnership for Marcel AI Platform01-02-2018 Publicis Groupe Announces Global Leadership Promotions Across its Solutions & Regions01-02-2018 Loris Nold appointed to the newly created role of CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC01-02-2018 Alexandra von Plato Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Health08-02-2018 Publicis Groupe: 2017 Annual Results14-02-2018 Viva Tech 201814-02-2018 Leo Burnett Chicago Names Kieran Ots EVP, Executive Creative Director26-02-2018 Robett Hollis and FrontSide join Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand28-02-2018 Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand wins global Tourism Fiji account05-03-2018 Brill and Crovitz announce launch of NewsGuard to fight fake news20-03-2018 Publicis 2020: Sprint To The Future27-03-2018 Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year29-03-2018 Publicis Media launches Global Commerce capability to manage the intersection of media and marketplaces10-04-2018 Leo Burnett wins international Betfair account19-04-2018 Publicis Groupe: Q1 2018 revenue23-04-2018 2017 Registration Document available25-04-2018 Publicis Groupe appoints leadership team to lead Indian market30-04-2018 Publicis Media aligns EMEA & APAC markets under unified leadership24-05-2018 Publicis Groupe unveils Marcel28-05-2018 Combined General Shareholders' Meeting13-06-2018 Tom Kao appointed as Publicis Groupe Hong Kong CEO22-06-2018 Publicis Groupe clients champion creativity in Cannes26-06-2018 Publicis Groupe appoints Raja Trad to the newly created role of Chairman Middle EastDefinitionsNet revenue or Revenue less pass-through costs: Pass-through costs mainly concern production and media activities, as well as various expenses incumbent on clients. These items that can be re-billed to clients do not come within the scope of assessment of operations, net revenue is a more relevant indicator to measure the operational performance of the Groupe's activities.Organic growth: Change in net revenue excluding the impact of acquisitions, disposals and currencies.EBITDA: Operating margin before depreciation.Operating margin: Revenue after personnel costs, other operating expenses (excl. non-current income and expense) and depreciation (excl. amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions).Operating margin rate: Operating margin as a percentage of revenue.Headline Group Net Income: Group net income after elimination of impairment charges, amortization of intangibles arising from acquisitions, main capital gains (or losses) on disposals, effect of US tax reform and revaluation of earn-out paymentsEPS (Earnings per share): Group net income divided by average number of shares, not diluted.EPS, diluted (Earnings per share, diluted): Group net income divided by average number of shares, diluted.Headline EPS, diluted (Headline Earnings per share, diluted): Group net income after elimination of impairment charges, amortization of intangibles arising from acquisitions, main capital gains (or losses) on disposals, effect of US tax reform and revaluation of earn-out payments, divided by average number of shares, diluted.Capex: Net acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets, excluding financial investments and other financial assets.Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital requirements: Net cash flow from operating activities less interests paid & received, repayment of lease liabilities & related interests and changes in WCR linked to operating activitiesNet Debt (or financial net debt): Sum of long and short financial debt and associated derivatives, net of treasury and cash equivalents.Average net debt: Average of monthly net debt at end of month.Dividend pay-out: Dividend per share / Headline diluted EPS.Consolidated income statement(in millions of euros) Notes 30June 30, 2018(6 months)(6mois) June 30, 2017(6 months) December 31, 2017(12 months)2restatedNet Revenue 4 280 4 664 9 332Pass-through costs 445 457 914Revenue 2 4 725 5 121 10 246Personnel expensesOther operating expenses(2 834)(1 009) (3 095)(1 307) (5 977)(2 603)Operating margin before depreciation and amortization 882 719 1 666Depreciation and amortization expense(excluding intangibles from acquisitions)6 (265) (81) (161)Operating Margin 617 638 1 505Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions(34)(35)(73)Impairment 6 (107) - (115)Non-current income and expenses(18)(1)Operating income 458 604 1 316Financial expensesFinancial incomeCost of net financial debtRevaluation of debt related to acquisitions of shareholdingsOther financial income and expenses8 (40)31(9)(11)(27) (54)22(32)(22)(6) (101)50(51)(66)(10)Pre-tax income of consolidated companies 411 544 1 189Income taxes9 (109) (151) (312)Net income of consolidated companies 302 393 877Share of profit of associates12 1 (2) (5)Net income 303 391 872Of which :- Net income from non-controlling interests2 4 10Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company 301 387 862Per share data (in euros) - Net income attributableto equity holders of the parent company10Number of shares 226 898 746 224 581 868 226 384 707Earnings per share 1,33 1,72 3,81Number of diluted shares 231 379 546 228 808 205 230 673 578Diluted earnings per share 1,30 1,69 3,74Consolidated statement of comprehensive income(in millions of euros) June 30, 2018(6 months) June 30, 2017(6 months) December 31, 2017(12 months)restatedProfit (loss) for the period (a) 303 391 872Comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to income statement- Actuarial gains (and losses) on defined benefit plans 14 6 13- Deferred taxes on comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to income statement (6) (18) 28Comprehensive income that may be reclassified to income statement- Revaluation of available-for-sale investments and hedging instruments 20 (20) (9)- Consolidation translation adjustments 17 (358) (597)Total of other elements of comprehensive income (b) 45 (390) (565)Total comprehensive income for the period (a) + (b) 348 1 307Of which :- Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests2 2 5- Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent company346 (1) 302Consolidated balance sheet(en millions d'euros) Notes June 30, 2018 1 December 31, 2017 2AssetsGoodwill, net 11 8 563 8 450Intangible assets, net 1 119 1 124Right-of-use asset related to leases 17 1 777 -Property, plant and equipment, net 555 590Deferred tax assets 142 130Investments in associates 12 64 64Other financial assets 13 203 169Non-current assets 12 423 10 527Inventories and work in progress417 385Trade receivables 8 199 8 907Assets on contracts 1 017 843Other receivables and current assets 723 649Cash and cash equivalents 1 812 2 407Assets held for sale - 62Current assets 12 168 13 253Total assets 24 591 23 780Equity and liabilitiesShare capital 94 92Additional paid-in capital and retained earnings, Group share 6 061 5 864Equity attributable to holders of the parent company 14 6 155 5 956Non-controlling interests (1) 2Total equity 6 154 5 958Long-term borrowings16 2 3642 780Long-term lease liability 17 1 667 -Deferred tax liabilities 423 419Long-term provisions 15 587 591Non-current liabilities 5 041 3 790Trade payables10 497 11 541Liabilities on contracts 366 423Short-term borrowings 16 505 350Short-term lease liability 17 364 -Income taxes payables 172 204Short-term provisions 15 117 107Other creditors and current liabilitiesLiabilities held for sale 1 375 1 39116Current liabilities 13 396 14 032Total equity and liabilities 24 591 23 780Consolidated statement of cash flows(en millions d'euros) June 30, 2018(6 months) June 30, 2017(6 months) (2) December 31, 2017(12 months) (2)Cash flows from operating activitiesNet income 303 391 872Neutralization of non-cash income and expenses :Income taxes 109 151 312Cost of net financial debt 9 32 51Capital (gains) losses on disposals (before tax) 18 - -Depreciation, amortization and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 406 116 349Share-based compensation 32 28 55Other non-cash income and expenses 42 25 74Share of profit of associates (1) 2 5Dividends received from associates 2 1 2Taxes paid (149) (115) (264)Change in working capital requirements (1) (890) (1 013) 69Net cash flows generated by (used in) operating activities (I) (119) (382) 1 525Cash flows from investing activitiesPurchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (95) (39) (136)Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 9 2 5Purchases of investments and other financial assets, net (11) (6) 2Acquisitions of subsidiaries (91) (176) (289)Disposals of subsidiaries 25 2 1Net cash flows generated by (used in) investing activities (II) (163) (217) (417)Cash flows from financing activitiesDividends paid to holders of the parent company - - (170)Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5) (5) (10)Proceeds from borrowings 10 25 19Repayment of borrowings (178) (22) (27)Repayment of lease liabilities (175) - -Interest paid on lease liabilities (29) - -Financial interest paid (2) (13) (26) (90)Financial interest received (2) 32 26 52Net purchases of non-controlling interests (17) (23) (35)Net (purchases)/sales of treasury shares and warrants 22 (287) (291)Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities (III) (353) (312) (552)Impact of exchange rate fluctuations (IV)35 (166) (379)Change in consolidated cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III + IV) (600) (1 077) 177Cash and cash equivalents on January 1 2 407 2 228 2 228Bank overdrafts on January 1 (27) (25) (25)Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year (V) 2 380 2 203 2 203Cash and cash equivalents at closing date 1 812 1 151 2 407Bank overdrafts at closing date (32) (25) (27)Net cash and cash equivalent at end of year (VI) 1 780 1 126 2 380Change in consolidated cash and cash equivalents (VI - V) (600) (1 077) 177(1) Breakdown of change in working capital requirementsChange in inventory and work in progress (14) (44) (17)Change in trade receivables and other receivables 545 424 (693)Change in accounts payables, other payables and provisions (1 421) (1 393) 779Change in working capital requirements (890) (1 013) 69(2) As disclosed in note 1, the financial interests have been reclassified to net cash flows generated by financing activities.Consolidated statement of changes in equityNumber of outstanding shares (in millions of euros) Share capitalAdditional paid-in capital Reserves and earnings brought forward Translation reserveFair value reserve Equity attribuable to the holders of the parent company Non-controlling interests Total equity226 295 805 December 31, 2017 92 3 680 2 326 (337) 195 5 956 2 5 958First application of IFRS 16 10 10 10226 295 805 January 1, 2018 92 3 680 2 336 (337) 195 5 966 2 5 968Net income 301 301 2 303Other comprehensive income, net of tax 17 28 45 45Total income and expenses for the period 301 17 28 346 2 3484 323 480 Dividends 2 243 (455) (210) (5) (215)210 612 Share-based compensation, net of tax 32 32 32Effect of acquisitions and commitments to buy-out non-controlling interests (1) (1) (1)87 984 Equity warrant exercise 3 3 3498 177 (Purchase)/sales of treasury shares 19 19 19231 416 058 June 30, 2018 94 3 926 2 232 (320) 223 6 155 (1) 6 154Number of outstanding shares (in millions of euros) Share capitalAdditional paid-in capital Reserves and earnings brought forward Translation reserveFair value reserve Equity attribuable to the holders of the parent company Non-controlling interests Total equity225 367 784 January 1, 2017 90 3 429 2 118 255 163 6 055 10 6 065Net income 387 387 4 391Other comprehensive income, net of tax (355) (33) (388) (2) (390)Total income and expenses for the period 387 (355) (33) (1) 2 13 992 216 Dividends 2 242 (414) (170) (5) (175)383 457 Share-based compensation, net of tax 30 30 30Effect of acquisitions and commitments to buy-out non-controlling interests (9) (9) 5 (4)298 085 Equity warrant exercise 9 9 9(3 754 991) (Purchase)/sales of treasury shares (296) (296) (296)226 286 551 June 30, 2017 92 3 680 1 816 (100) 130 5 618 12 5 630Impacts of IFRS 16 on the opening balance sheet(in millions of euros) InformationDecember 31, 2017restated Firstapplicationof IFRS 16 InformationJanuary 1, 2018with IFRS 16AssetsRight-of-use related to leases - 1,906 1,906Property, plant and equipment, net 590 (43) 547Other financial assets 169 23 192Other non-current assets 9,768 - 9,768Other receivables and current assets 649 (4) 645Other current assets 12,604 - 12,604Total assets 23,780 1,882 25,662Equity and liabilitiesTotal equity 5,958 10 5,968Long-term borrowings 2,780 (89) 2,691Long-term lease liabilities - 1,681 1,681Long-term provisions 591 (11) 580Others 419 - 419Non-current liabilities 3,790 1,581 5,371Short-term lease liabilities 356 356Short-term provisions 107 (4) 103Other creditors and current liabilities 1,391 (61) 1,330Others 12,534 - 12,534Current liabilities 14,032 291 14,323Total equity and liabilities 23,780 1,882 25,662The impacts of the first application of IFRS 16 on the opening balance sheet are the following:- the accounting of the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities ;- the reclassification of recognized assets and liabilities related to existing financing leases as of December 31, 2017;- the reclassification of lease incentive benefits in addition to the right-of-use assets;- the reclassification of provisions for vacant space provision in reduction of the right-of-use assets;- the reclassification of rents paid in advance in addition to the right-of-use assets;- the reclassification of right-of-use assets as financial assets in the case of sub-leases granted for the residual duration of the leases concerned. In addition, the re-valuation of these receivables impacts the opening shareholders' equity, taking into consideration sub-leases for an amount greater than that of the main agreement.Impacts of IFRS 16 on the consolidated balance sheet(in millions of euros) InformationJune 30, 2018with IAS 17 Applicationof IFRS 16 ReportedJune 30, 2018informationAssetsRight-of-use related to leases - 1,777 1,777Property, plant and equipment, net 597 (42) 555Deferred tax assets 138 4 142Other financial assets 180 23 203Other receivables and current assets 727 (4) 723Others 21,191 - 21,191Total assets 22,833 1,758 24,591Equity and LiabilitiesTotal shareholders' equity 6,156 (2) 6,154Long-term borrowings 2,456 (92) 2,364Long-term lease liabilities - 1,667 1,667Long-term provisions 617 (30) 587Others 423 - 423Non-current liabilities 3,496 1,545 5,041Short-term lease liabilities - 364 364Short-term provisions 156 (39) 117Other creditors and current liabilities 1,485 (110) 1,375Others 11,540 - 11,540Current liabilities 13,181 215 13,396Total equity and liabilities 22,833 1,758 24,591Impacts of IFRS 16 on the consolidated income statement(in millions of euros) InformationJune 30, 2018with IAS 17 Applicationof IFRS 16 ReportedJune 30, 2018informationRevenue 4,725 - 4,725Personnel expenses (2,834) - (2,834)Depreciation and amortization expense(excluding intangible arising from acquisitions) (72) (193) (265)Other operating expenses (1,208) 199 (1,009)Operating margin 611 6 617Operating income 452 6 458Cost of net financial debt (15) 6 (9)Revaluation of debt related to acquisitions of shareholdings (11) - (11)Other financial income and expenses 2 (29) (27)Pre-tax income of consolidated companies 428 (17) 411Income taxes (114) 5 (109)Net income of consolidated companies 314 (12) 302Share of profit of associates 1 - 1Net income 315 (12) 303Of which:- Net income from non-controlling interests 2 - 2Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company 313 (12) 301Impacts of IFRS 16 on the consolidated statement of cash flows(in millions of euros) InformationJune 30, 2018with IAS 17 (1) Applicationof IFRS 16 ReportedJune 30, 2018informationJune 30, 2018Cash flow from operating activitiesNet income 315 (12) 303Neutralization of non-cash income and expenses:Income taxes 114 (5) 109Cost of net financial debt 15 (6) 9Depreciation, amortization and impairment loss 126 280 406Other non-cash income and expenses 100 (58) 42Others (98) - (98)Change in working capital requirements (889) (1) (890)Net cash flows generated by (used in) operating activities (I) (317) 198 (119)Cash flow from investing activitiesNet cash flows generated by (used in) investing activities (II) (163) - (163)Cash flow from financing activitiesRepayment of lease liabilities - (175) (175)Interest paid on lease liabilities - (29) (29)Financial interest paid (19) 6 (13)Others (136) - (136)Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities (III) (155) (198) (353)Impact of exchange rate fluctuations (IV) 35 - 35Change in consolidated cash flow (I+ II+ III+ IV) (600) - (600)(1) Starting from January 1, 2018, the financial interest have been reclassified to the net cash-flow from financing activitiesEarnings per share (basic and diluted)(in millions of euros, except for share data) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017Net income used for the calculation of earnings per shareGroup net income A 301 387Impact of dilutive instruments:- Savings in financial expenses linked to the conversion of debt instruments,net of tax - -Group net income - diluted B 301 387Number of shares used to calculate earnings per shareNumber of shares at January 1 230,627,725 225,945,387Shares created over the period 194,528 344,728Treasury shares to be deducted (average for the period) (3,923,507) (1,708,247)Average number of shares used for the calculation C 226,898,746 224,581,868Impact of dilutive instruments:- Free shares and dilutive stock options(1) 3,936,357 3,588,145- Equity warrants(1) 544,443 638,192Number of diluted shares D 231,379,546 228,808,205(in euros)Earnings per share A/C 1.33 1.72Diluted earnings per share B/D 1.30 1.69(1) Only stock options and warrants with a dilutive impact, i.e. whose strike price is lower than the average strike price, are included in the calculation. For H1 2018 and 2017, all stock options and warrants not yet exercised at the reporting date had a dilutive impact.Headline earnings per share (basic and diluted)(in millions of euros, except for share data) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017Net income used to calculate headline earnings per share (1)Group net income 301 387Items excluded:- amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, net of tax 28 23- impairment loss (2), net of tax 81 -- Revaluation of earn-out payments 11 22- Main capital gains (losses) on disposal of assets, net of tax 17 -Headline Group net income E 438 432Impact of dilutive instruments:- Savings in financial expenses linked to the conversionof debt instruments, net of tax - -Headline Group net income, diluted F 438 432Number of shares used to calculate earnings per shareNumber of shares at January 1 230,627,725 225,945,387Shares created over the period 194,528 344,728Treasury shares to be deducted (average for the period) (3,923,507) (1,708,247)Average number of shares used for the calculation C 226,898,746 224,581,868Impact of dilutive instruments:- free shares and dilutive stock options 3,936,357 3,588,145- equity warrants 544,443 638,192Number of diluted shares(in euros) D 231,379,546 228,808,205Headline earnings per share (1) E/C 1.93 1.92Headline diluted EPS (1) F/D 1.89 1.89(1) EPS after elimination of the impairment losses, amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, the main capital gains and losses on disposal of assets and the revaluation of earn-out payments.(2) As of June 30, 2018 this amount corresponds exclusively to an impairment loss of right-of-use related to lease contracts